The Hillsboro Police Department says it has arrested a man for a homicide that took place last week in an Intel parking lot.
Steven Milner, 55, of Clackamas County, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murdering Kenneth Fandrich, 56, of Oregon City, police stated in a news release Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Police responded on the evening of Jan. 27 to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus off Century Boulevard, where they found Fandrich dead in his vehicle. Authorities say an autopsy revealed that he had been killed, though the cause of death is still under investigation.
Fandrich was identified as a contractor working at the Intel campus. Police say he had a stalking order against Milner, and “the investigation reveals a history of problematic interactions between the two,” police stated.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department Detective Division at 503-681-6175.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."