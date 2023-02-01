photo-filler-police-handcuffs-justice.jpg

The Hillsboro Police Department says it has arrested a man for a homicide that took place last week in an Intel parking lot.

Steven Milner, 55, of Clackamas County, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murdering Kenneth Fandrich, 56, of Oregon City, police stated in a news release Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 

