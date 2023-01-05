U.S. Highway 26 near the Brookwood Parkway overpass in Hillsboro will be closed overnight for the installation of a public art display on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, according to an announcement from the city government.

The closures will take place from midnight to 5 a.m. on both dates, with traffic being detoured onto the Brookwood/Helvetia Road off-ramp and then back onto the highway on-ramp at the other side of the overpass.