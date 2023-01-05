The Bridge of Land & Sky public art installation on the Brookwood Parkway overpass will cause overnight closures of Highway 26 on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, as crews install the metal paneling that depicts the topography of the Tualatin Mountains
The renderings of "Bridge of Land and Sky" show a specially designed safety fence depicting the rolling peaks and valleys of the Tualatin Mountains, viewable from the highway below and on the Brookwood Parkway overpass.
Courtesy Photo: City of Hillsboro
U.S. Highway 26 near the Brookwood Parkway overpass in Hillsboro will be closed overnight for the installation of a public art display on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, according to an announcement from the city government.
The closures will take place from midnight to 5 a.m. on both dates, with traffic being detoured onto the Brookwood/Helvetia Road off-ramp and then back onto the highway on-ramp at the other side of the overpass.
The announcement says there will be detour signage for drivers during this closure.
The public art installation is for the "Bridge of Land & Sky," a series of metal panels designed by California-based artist Cliff Garten that depict Hillsboro’s namesake West Hills topography.
A few of the panels are already up on the south-facing side of the overpass, as crews have already begun the process of installing the 290-feet spans of 9-foot-tall panels that will line both sides of the overpass bridge.
The panels will provide a splash of scenery for the roughly 60,000 vehicles that will pass beneath it on average per day, according to Hillsboro city officials. They will also be illuminated at night by lights installed on the overpass.
“After it’s physically installed, electrical work will begin,” said Hillsboro Parks & Recreation spokesperson Cindy Dauer. “If all goes well, the project could be finished in early February.”
The spans will replace the standard chain link fencing that currently lines the overpass and is installed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, according to city officials. Those metal panels will still “meet the rigorous safety standards” of ODOT, the announcement added.
The fence and paneling involves 85,000 pounds of steel, officials said, so the project required extensive coordination with ODOT, Portland General Electric, and Washington County.
City officials say the work is meant to be a “gateway to Hillsboro” and will “forever change the experience of traveling under or on the Brookwood Parkway overpass.”