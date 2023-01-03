Hillsboro motel to become year-round homeless, COVID-19 shelter (010323-copy)

The Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 622 S.E. 10th Ave. was converted in 2021 into a bridge shelter for homeless households. Nearly two dozen rooms have been impacted by needed roof repairs. 

 COURTESY PHOTO: OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The roof at the former Econo Lodge in Hillsboro, now the site of bridge shelter program to combat homelessness, needs about $500,000 in repairs to the roof, according to Washington County.

A professional roof assessment completed in October found “the roof was severely deteriorated and presents a life-safety risk to individuals occupying the second floor of the facility and to those accessing the roof,” according to the county’s staff report.