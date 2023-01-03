The roof at the former Econo Lodge in Hillsboro, now the site of bridge shelter program to combat homelessness, needs about $500,000 in repairs to the roof, according to Washington County.
A professional roof assessment completed in October found “the roof was severely deteriorated and presents a life-safety risk to individuals occupying the second floor of the facility and to those accessing the roof,” according to the county’s staff report.
Because of the damage, 22 rooms at the 60-room facility can’t be used, and 19 people who were being sheltered at the county-run program have instead been moved to a Best Western hotel in Forest Grove, paid for by Washington County.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency last month so the repairs can get underway without a slower competitive bidding process — which would normally be required on county-owned properties.
The county purchased the former Econo Lodge on 10th Avenue in Hillsboro in April 2021 for $6.15 million. Money for the purchase came from Project Turnkey, a state program set up to help local governments purchase defunct hotels and motels and convert them into homeless shelters.
The idea was that businesses that closed due to the pandemic’s effect on the hospitality industry could be repurposed to increase the number of beds available for people living on the streets — a quick way to partially meet county leaders’ goal of having 250 year-round shelter beds across Washington County.
Bridge shelters are designed for temporary stays — up to about four months.
Another bridge shelter in Aloha at the former Quality Inn has also needed extensive work.
Washington County approved more than $450,000 in repairs and renovations at the former Aloha Quality Inn in 2022 due to a burst water line that was discovered the previous year. But that site is also being converted to a more permanent form of housing, providing small, affordable apartments for people coming out of homelessness.
Renovations at the Aloha site also included upgrading the electrical and ventilation systems, adding kitchenettes to individual units, and adding staff to support the commons area spaces. Washington County expects the work to wrap up early this year.
“Permanent supportive housing (PSH) has different building needs than a hotel or a shelter,” said Washington County Supportive Housing Services spokesperson Emily Roots in an email. “PSH ensures ongoing support and stability for people who have recently moved into an apartment and are learning to live inside and recover.
“These programs set aside apartments for referrals through the Community Connect system and in partnership with service provider organizations working with the future tenants,” Roots added. “The on-site programs provide resident services, desk and maintenance staff, and other wraparound supports to ensure long-term stability for new tenants.”
Roots said making repairs to aging buildings is still cheaper and faster than trying to build brand-new shelter space from scratch.
“Purchasing existing buildings and converting them to shelters or (permanent supportive housing) always includes maintenance costs and it is important to be prepared for potential renovations,” Roots said. “However, these costs pale in comparison to the cost of acquiring land to construct entirely new buildings or converting other types of buildings that have not been used for housing in the past.”
The roof replacement at the Hillsboro shelter is currently pegged at just under $500,000, approved by the county on Dec. 13. Work by the contractor, Carlson Roofing, is expected to wrap up in early February.
Washington County says the Hillsboro Bridge Shelter has served 198 households since it opened in July 2021.