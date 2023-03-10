Dante James Halling, 60, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shootout near Hagg Lake in rural Washington County, in which two Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot.
Courtesy Photo: Washington County District Attorney's Office
A man convicted of six counts of attempted murder and a burglary in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection to a shootout with police near Henry Hagg Lake.
Dante James Halling, 60, was the suspect in a shootout on Aug. 8, 2019, in rural Washington County.
The Tactical Negotiations Team — including law enforcement officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Tualatin Police Department — responded to a call that a stranger stole two guns from an outdoor shed of a home on Scoggins Valley Road.
The law enforcement team cleared the home and got the residents to safety, says a press release from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
But while clearing the house, Halling was seen armed and attempting to enter the back door of the residence before running into the nearby woods.
While the law enforcement officers were searching for Halling, Halling reportedly shot at them, hitting Washington County Cpl. Jeremy Braun and Deputy Christopher Iverson. Braun was shot in the chest and neck and “nearly died” from his injuries, prosecutors noted.
Braun was taken by helicopter ambulance to the Oregon Health & Science University trauma unit in Portland for emergency surgery.
Braun and Iverson, who was shot in the side and left elbow, both survived their injuries. They were honored with an award for “exceptional acts of heroism” by Portland’s Royal Rosarians the following year.
Law enforcement officers returning fire also shot Halling during the altercation. Halling was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. There, a toxicology report revealed a “large amount of methamphetamine” in his system, according to prosecutors.
Halling was charged with the attempted murder of each of the six law enforcement officers at the scene. He pleaded guilty to all seven counts, including the burglary charge, last month. He was sentenced Friday, March 10.
Halling has an extensive criminal history that spans three Oregon counties and dates back decades.
In a 2015 incident, Halling was sentenced to three years in prison after attacking Portland police officers with a fire extinguisher and a 20-inch steel wrench while being arrested on burglary charges after he broke into a dock house on the Willamette River, according to court records.
Washington County Circuit Court Judge Beth Roberts noted this history “and expressed a need to ensure the public’s safety” before sentencing Halling to 45 years in prison, prosecutors noted.
“Judge Roberts sent an important message today — that criminals are still punished in Washington County, and we will not tolerate violence directed at law enforcement or other first responders,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey, who prosecuted the case, in a statement.
“This office also commends the courage, selfless service, and heroism of the Washington County Sheriff’s Tactical Negotiations Team, who put their life in harm’s way to protect our Washington County residents,” the press release concludes.
