Dante James Halling

Dante James Halling, 60, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a 2019 shootout near Hagg Lake in rural Washington County, in which two Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot. 

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County District Attorney's Office

A man convicted of six counts of attempted murder and a burglary in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection to a shootout with police near Henry Hagg Lake.

Dante James Halling, 60, was the suspect in a shootout on Aug. 8, 2019, in rural Washington County.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you