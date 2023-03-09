WashCo Courthouse Footage Villalobos

A still from courthouse camera footage shows a man police identified as Edi Villalobos Jr. fleeing from deputies during a break in courtroom proceedings during his murder trial on Feb. 27.

 Courtesy Image: Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released more details, including footage from courthouse surveillance cameras, about February incident in which a murder suspect fled the Hillsboro courtroom during his murder trial.

Authorities say Edi Villalobos Jr., 28, of Cornelius, fled from deputies during a break in courtroom proceedings on Monday, Feb. 27, resulting in a two-hour manhunt as police looked for Villalobos downtown.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you