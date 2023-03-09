The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released more details, including footage from courthouse surveillance cameras, about February incident in which a murder suspect fled the Hillsboro courtroom during his murder trial.
Authorities say Edi Villalobos Jr., 28, of Cornelius, fled from deputies during a break in courtroom proceedings on Monday, Feb. 27, resulting in a two-hour manhunt as police looked for Villalobos downtown.
He was ultimately found hiding in an unoccupied apartment, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Video
A roughly three-minute video taken from courthouse cameras and released to local media outlets shows how the escape played out in real time.
The video shows a man police identified as Villalobos being led by deputies down a hallway waiting area to the courtroom. He goes through the courtroom door followed by the deputies.
The video then shows a camera angle from inside courtroom 102C, as Villalobos is released from his wrist and ankle restraints, which is customary during courtroom proceedings, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
After Villalobos’ restraints are removed, security cameras show the two deputies escorting him back away as he goes to sit down in a nearby chair. Villalobos then sprints toward the same door he and the deputies entered the courtroom through. The two deputies chase after him.
The video returns to the hallway view to show Villalobos sprinting down the hallway, with deputies close behind.
A third camera in an adjacent hallway captures Villalobos racing past a bystander and exiting through a door that appears to lead to a breezeway containing the building's exit. A fourth camera captures Villalobos and the two deputies sprinting by another bystander and out of the courthouse.
The final angle shows Villalobos exiting through a door marked “Staff Only,” which the Sheriff’s Office identified as being on the east side of the courthouse.
The Sheriff’s Office said Villalobos was later found hiding under a blanket inside a closet in an unoccupied apartment in the 300 block of Southeast Fourth Avenue. A neighbor in a unit next door saw someone at the rear sliding door to the unit and “thought it looked suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Deputies checked the door and found it to be unlocked,” the agency stated. “The person who lives in the apartment was contacted by phone and said no one should be in the apartment and allowed us to go inside to see if Villalobos was inside.”
No members of the public were put in harm’s way, authorities say.
Fallout
The Sheriff’s Office said that, due to the escape resulting in an ongoing investigation, it would not be releasing further details beyond what’s depicted in the video and in the agency’s February press release detailing the incident.
The department also said that it is conducting training this month that is informed by the Feb. 27 escape.
“Lessons learned will be addressed through training,” agency spokesperson Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said via a written statement. “Additionally, our March in-service training has begun and already includes training based on the escape that occurred on (Feb. 27).”
When asked whether ongoing staffing shortages at the agency were partially responsible for Villalobos’ escape, DiPietro said there were the appropriate number of deputies present during the trial.
He did note, however, that staffing shortages have affected all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, including the number of staff assigned to courthouse security.
“As we have identified, the staffing shortage at the Sheriff’s Office impacts all divisions, including staffing at the courthouse,” DiPietro said. “With that said, the correct number of court security staff were present for the Villalobos trial.”
DiPietro declined to say whether the deputies or their supervisors were facing disciplinary action as a result of the incident. He did state, however, that an after-action review of the incident is being conducted “to help ensure we take every step possible to prevent a similar situation.”
Villalobos is charged with the 2021 death of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, among other offenses. He now has a new criminal case against him resulting from the escape, including charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree escape.
Villalobos is scheduled for a status hearing in the murder case on March 23. His new trial date is currently set for Sept. 26.