A growing chorus of people feel that Washington County is misusing its latest round of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government.
As the Board of Commissioners moves forward with its plans to use the lion’s share of remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at several county facilities, a network of community organizations says this isn’t an appropriate use of the money.
Commissioners have given the go-ahead for the county to use the bulk of the second round of ARPA funding for upgrades to HVAC systems at several county-owned facilities. They include the Law Enforcement Center, the Harkins House juvenile detention facility, Community Corrections Center and the Justice Services Building.
All told, HVAC replacements at these three facilities are estimated to take $33.4 million of the county’s $70.4 million remaining ARPA funds. The bulk of that, $24.5 million, is slated for HVAC upgrades to the Law Enforcement Center, which houses the Washington County Jail.
Still, the ARPA allocations aren't enough to cover the entire cost of repairs and renovations to the facilities.
County officials have said that these systems experience regular critical failures, leading to emergency repairs that are really just temporary measures and don’t address the root problem of aging and outdated systems.
Community backlash
As the proposal began moving forward, it has received backlash from community members and even from within the Board of Commissioners.
Nafisa Fai, who represents District 1 on the board, has called the facilities plan a misuse of funds and urged her colleagues on the board to adjust and funnel more toward community recovery resources, as previous rounds of pandemic relief have done.
In a letter proposing an amendment to the county’s ARPA plan, Fai suggested carving out nearly $9 million for “community resilience,” which could come in the form grants or direct funding for social services programs.
Her proposal maintained the $24.5 million for the Law Enforcement Center’s HVAC upgrades, while instead using $11.7 million of the ARPA funds currently slated for “revenue replacement” to pay for the HVAC projects at Harkins House and the other county buildings.
“In the spirit of trying to balance these needs, I am proposing an amendment to the draft ARPA proposal,” Fai said in her letter. “This would free up $8.9 million to invest in community resilience while still funding our congregate care facilities project … as originally proposed.”
Despite her proposal being shot down by the other commissioners, others have joined in her opposition to the county’s spending plan.
A letter to the editor submitted to Pamplin Media Group in April was signed by a coalition of nonprofits and community-based organizations (CBOs) in the Portland area who have voiced concerns about Washington County's plan to use ARPA dollars for facilities maintenance, instead of committing more funding toward community relief like it has with previous rounds of pandemic relief packages.
“The new ARPA allocations … are a departure from this commitment and do little to provide direct and targeted help towards the recovery of the county’s most affected and most vulnerable communities,” the letter states. “Instead, the plan misutilizes these one-time federal funds to catch up on deferred maintenance of county infrastructure.”
The letter listed the Latino Network, Coalition for Communities of Color, the Urban League of Portland, and Unite Oregon as endorsers of the letter.
This backlash to the county’s ARPA plan prompted the board to provide a public hearing on the topic during the county’s April 18 meeting.
Four members of the public spoke in opposition, including organizers who work for some of the organizations that drafted the letter to the editor.
No ideal options
The county’s presentation of the ARPA workplan also included comments from county staff, who said they understood the community’s frustration.
“This is not a situation desired by the board, staff, or our partners,” said Rachel Fuller, assistant county administrator. “Community members may disagree with and feel frustrated by the county’s proposed approach to the use of ARPA dollars to address health and safety systems in congregate care and county facilities.”
She said county staff and board members were surprised by the fact that the county did not have a maintenance plan in place for the facilities that are currently pegged for the ARPA dollars.
The glaring problems with the congregate care facilities, like the jail and juvenile detention center, appear to have been first discovered back in October 2022, according to a timeline provided by the county.
The county’s second round of ARPA funding came in July 2022, and officials began looking into whether the county could use it to address the deferred maintenance near the start of this year.
“Community members may be similarly frustrated that the county has operated without a long-term plan for facilities maintenance, and that conditions on this scale have come as a surprise to elected officials and to the community alike,” Fuller said.
Opponents to the county’s proposal pointed to this lack of a plan to call the board’s use of the funds a “bailout,” saying the money shouldn’t be used to make up for the government’s financial policy blunders.
“Past commissioners failed to engage in routine long-term planning and financing for county facilities,” the CBO letter states. “Instead of correcting that mistake, the current commission is using ARPA as a bailout and still does not have a long-term asset management plan. This … redirects funds that would give direct help to the aforementioned communities and instead puts the sorely needed money towards systems that incarcerate and divide them.”
County sticking with plan
County officials say they are working on crafting a facility maintenance plan, called a capital improvement plan, as well as recalibrating the county’s financial structure to make sure similar spending holes don’t blindside future boards.
But the board does appear to be sticking with the ARPA spending plan, saying it’s the best use of the money for how dire of a situation the county finds itself in — both with critical facilities that are experiencing regular emergencies, and to close a $25 million budget shortfall.
During the April 18 presentation, county staff said that in the past six months alone, the community corrections center had to stop taking inmate transfers from the jail for a week due to a plumbing failure. This also led staff to remove faulty showers.
Other facility emergencies were discussed in prior board meetings and past Pamplin Media Group coverage.
Washington County says the HVAC upgrades are an appropriate use of the ARPA dollars from the federal government, citing guidelines issued by the U.S. Treasury pertaining to what approved uses of the funds can be.
County officials pointed to these realities to say that the current plan is not only allowed, but necessary.
“I identify with the frustration, but my colleagues and I have had to make some hard choices,” said Board Chair Kathryn Harrington. “We cannot walk away from our obligation to make sure that people who are housed in these critical buildings can be housed safely.”
County officials also pointed to estimates from finance staffers that said if the county were to use no ARPA funds and instead rely wholly on general fund dollars — rather, taking on debt that would then be paid off by the general fund over time — it would cost the county $4.1 million annually for the next 20 years.
Even the $33.4 million in ARPA funding isn’t expected to cover the entire need for repairs and replacement, which county staff pegged at $48.8 million in total.
Harrington added that the HVAC upgrades are meant to ensure the future public health needs of these populations — as well as the other members of the public, like families and attorneys, who visit these facilities during the day.
“We have to ensure these … facilities can withstand any future public health need,” Harrington said. “Right now, they can’t. Without these repairs, they can’t.”
Other avenues
Harrington also noted that the entire board would prefer to be using the money for other needs.
“The board members are as frustrated to be facing this situation as our community based organizational leaders, as well as any other community member here in Washington County,” she said. “We all care about our community. … We acknowledge how hard it is for some members of our community to recover from this pandemic and the economic shocks that brought.”
County officials noted that there has been more than $40 million in ARPA funds provided to economic relief during previous rounds of federal funding. A breakdown provided during the April discussion includes business recovery spending and equitable economic recovery grants that were given to many CBOs in Washington County.
Parts of the federal CARES Act funding also went toward funding CBOs, the county’s breakdown states.
Harrington also added that ARPA dollars are just one mechanism the county has at its disposal to address the items community members are calling on the board to put the money toward, like rental assistance and housing stability programs.
“The ARPA funding is just one tool we have to address community need,” Harrington said. “We will continue to press forward with our Supportive Housing Services program, affordable housing, community development program, and others.”
The county has also earmarked some of the rollover funds from previous ARPA allocations to go toward continuing investments in workforce development, small business support, and broadband investments, which Harrington said are also coming as part of the county’s overall $70 million pool of ARPA funds.
“What I’ve also heard is that (CBOs), because of COVID, are doing a lot more to help our community — and I appreciate that. We’ve been investing in them more than ever before thanks to this COVID funding,” Harrington said. “But we can’t continue to sustain that level of propping up our community members. We, as a county, are trying to get a handle on our service levels and our sustained funding.”
Harrington added that the board would continue working with state agencies and the Legislature to put dollars currently slated for workforce development, supportive housing, and other community resources into use.
She and county staffers also noted that the county has ongoing efforts, through its Racial Equity Workgroup and other policies that came as part of the county’s first-ever Racial Equity Charter adoption, that would continue finding other ways to assist the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.
Broader budget woes
Meanwhile, Washington County is also setting the budget for next year, which includes addressing a $25.3 million shortfall with the county’s expenses outpacing revenues.
This is part of why the county is planning to use some of the ARPA funding to make up for lost revenue — which officials again pointed to rules outlined by the federal government that say this is a legal use of the funds.
“We have to address the fact that we have a structural problem in our budget between revenues and what it takes to deliver those services,” Harrington said. “That’s part of the larger context about why these ARPA decisions are difficult.”
Given that funds must be dedicated by the end of 2024, the board also directed staff to revisit its ARPA allocations every six months until that deadline, so the board can explore potential reallocation.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the ARPA funding plan as it currently stands, with Fai the lone dissenting vote. The board is expected to adopt the ARPA workplan as a consent agenda item on May 23.