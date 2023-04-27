WashCo ARPA Funds_01 (042723-copy)

These photos show areas of Washington County facilities that officials say are in dire need of replacement, including the hydronic heating and cooling systems and the ventilation ducts atop the roof of the Law Enforcement Center in Hillsboro. The county board is devoting the lion's share of new federal COVID relief funding toward repairing and replacing these faulty systems, drawing ire from some in the community who feel this is a misuse of funds intended for economic relief. 

 Courtesy Photos: Washington County

A growing chorus of people feel that Washington County is misusing its latest round of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government.

As the Board of Commissioners moves forward with its plans to use the lion’s share of remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at several county facilities, a network of community organizations says this isn’t an appropriate use of the money.

WashCo ARPA Funds_02 (042723-copy)

Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai opposed the county's plans for the latest round of federal ARPA funding, saying it doesn't prioritize community economic relief and instead funnels money toward county facility maintenance and bolstering the county's general fund. 
WashCo ARPA Funds_03 (042723copy)

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington says the board is equally frustrated to be using ARPA funds for county facility upgrades, but that the county is obligated to address the health emergencies a lack of repairs would bring.

 

Tags

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you