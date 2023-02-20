Nicholas Kristof

Longtime New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof, who ran for Oregon Governor until he was disqualified from the race last year due to residency requirements, will speak in Hillsboro next month.

 Courtesy Photo: Library Foundation of Hillsboro

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof will speak in Hillsboro on March 4 at a Library Foundation of Hillsboro event.

Kristof will speak about his latest book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” which he co-authored with his wife, Sheryl WuDunn.

 

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

