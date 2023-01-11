Westside Pitch competition comes to Hillsboro in March (011123-copy)

The Westside Pitch competition will be held at the Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro on March 19.

 Courtesy Photo: City of Hillsboro

The Westside Pitch Startup Competition is returning to Hillsboro for a second year.

The local business competition, which will be held Thursday, March 9, is an opportunity for innovative startups to secure some funding, raise their profile, and gain access to in-kind services like accounting and legal consulting services.

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you