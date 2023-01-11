The Westside Pitch Startup Competition is returning to Hillsboro for a second year.
The local business competition, which will be held Thursday, March 9, is an opportunity for innovative startups to secure some funding, raise their profile, and gain access to in-kind services like accounting and legal consulting services.
The annual competition, first held in Hillsboro last year, is put on by the The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a Silicon Valley nonprofit founded in 1992 to act as an incubator for small businesses.
The Westside Pitch Competition focuses on businesses that are based in Washington County — or that have founders who live locally. They will pitch their businesses to a panel of local investors, and all competing businesses will receive personalized coaching from a TiE advisor.
Participating businesses must have developed a unique product or service that solves a “big problem in a national or international market,” says the event announcement.
In 2022, six companies were selected as finalists and three of them were selected as winners. The first-place prize went to Foodi Menus, a smart-menu system that helps local restaurants create mobile-friendly menus.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 31. The competition takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. March 9, at the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, located at 527 E. Main St. in downtown Hillsboro.
