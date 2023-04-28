Organ Donor Rocks_01.jpg

Anne Carleton organized a rock-painting campaign to raise awareness for organ donation at Kaiser Permanente's Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. She was inspired by her son, who died in 2011 and donated organs and tissue that saved seven lives.

 Courtesy Photo: Kaiser Permanente

Rocks carry a great deal of symbolism for Anne Carleton, an orthopedic technician at Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.

When you toss one in the water, it creates ripples. Carleton knows this well.

Organ Donor Rocks_02.jpg

A big blue rock was painted in honor of Hayden Carleton, who died in 2011 and is the inspiration for an organ donor awareness campaign. It's surrounded by several other rocks hand painted by volunteers and given out to people at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Feb. 14, 2023. 
Organ Donor Rocks_03.jpg

This year, about 3,200 rocks were hand painted by volunteers spreading awareness about organ donation through the "Kindness Rocks" campaign.
Organ Donor Rocks_08.jpg

This rock was created to honor Hayden Carleton, who died in 2011 and donated his eyes and tissue to seven organ donor recipients. An awareness campaign in his honor has produced thousands of similar rocks. 
Organ Donor Rocks_05.jpg

A flag for Donate Life Northwest, an organization that connects people on transplant lists with donations from organ donors, was brought to the summit of Mt. Hood this week by Carleton's boss at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. One of the Kindness Rocks, inspired by Carleton's son, was also carried to the top of the mountain, since it was one of his favorite places to snowboard.
Organ Donor Rocks_06.jpg

Anne Carleton's "rock houses" are another place where people are encouraged to donate or take rocks designed to bring a smile to those who need it most. 
Organ Donor Rocks_07.jpg

Anne Carleton keeps photos of her son Hayden, who died in 2011, and the rocks he helped paint and inspired others to create on her mantle at home.

 

