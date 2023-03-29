Does it really make a difference if I put my soda can in the recycling instead of the garbage?
How does glass recycling actually work?
What can one person do to help save the planet?
If you find yourself asking these questions sometimes, you might be able to get some answers Saturday, April 8, at an upcoming event in Washington County.
PlanetCon, a free environmental sustainability fair and drop-off event to be held this year at Portland Community College’s Rock Creek campus, was originally going to be held in January. It had to be rescheduled due to a power outage that affected the event.
PlanetCon will now be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8.
The event is a recycling, reuse and sustainability fair that’s held twice per year.
Put on by the Westside Planet Alliance, the event features master recyclers who can educate attendees on ways to live more sustainably, according to the PlanetCon website.
It’s also a chance for participants to drop off hard-to-recycle items like electronics and some kinds of plastics that are not recyclable via regular curbside services.
Participants can download a free checklist ahead of the event to prepare materials for drop-off. More information can also be found online at planetcon.org.
The event includes a swap and repair fair for participants to find new uses for their old items, as well as educational opportunities on sustainable topics.
PCC Rock Creek is located at 17705 N.W. Springville Road in Bethany.
Reporter
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."
