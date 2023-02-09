Old friends and colleagues gathered in the Tim and Cathy Tran Library at Pacific University on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to hear the building’s namesakes talk about how they fled Communist Vietnam for a better life in the United States.

Some of them drove hundreds of miles just to see their old business or college buddy speak about the book he published, “American Dreamer: How I Escaped Communist Vietnam and Built a Successful Life in America,” documenting his experiences. But even their journeys pale in comparison to what the Trans went through to escape the fall of Saigon in the 1970s.

Cathy Tran, wife of Tim Tran, recounted her own experiences as a woman fleeing Communist Vietnam in the late 1970's. Pacific University's library, where the event was held on Feb. 8, 2023, is named after the Trans, who set up an endowment fund for the facility. 
Tim Tran, a refugee from Vietnam and a Pacific University trustee, signs copies of his book on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. His memoir recounts his flight from the fall of Saigon, as well as the success he found in the U.S.
Vietnamese refugee Tim Tran and retired U.S. Marine Corps office Bob Ferguson both wrote books about their experiences in the county during the conflict and the humanitarian disasters that resulted. Here, the books are on display during a conversation at the Tim and Cathy Tran Library at Pacific University. 
Retired Marine Corps officer Bob Ferguson recounts his experiences in the Vietnam War during an event at Pacific University of Feb. 8, 2023. 

 

