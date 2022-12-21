Seven Pacific University alumni went on to work on Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s new stop-motion animated film, a reimagining of the classic Italian folktale of Pinocchio, which was released to Netflix this month.
One of them was Hamilton Barrett, who graduated from Pacific in 2009, who worked on the critically acclaimed film as first assistant editor for nearly three years.
He first heard about del Toro’s desire to adapt the tale of Pinocchio back in 2015 and remembers thinking that it was a perfect film to use stop motion to create. It is, after all, a tale about a puppet who comes to life, and stop motion animation utilizes still photography of puppets.
“I remember hearing about (the project) … and thinking, ‘Wow, that’ll be really cool, and that’d be so cool to get to work on,’” Barrett said. “So, it was a bit surreal when I actually did start working on it at the beginning of 2020.”
Painstaking process
Movies take a long time to make, but stop motion animation is some of the most time-consuming and detailed types of cinema to do well, Barrett said.
“I worked on it for three years, but that was after a lot of other people had done a lot of other work that went into making all the puppets and sets and stuff,” Barrett said. “It’s a very detail-oriented process to make stop motion, and it takes a lot of precision.”
Before the principal photography can even begin, it’s a years-long process to make the puppets, sets and mechanics of the film.
A 30-minute “making of” documentary on Netflix, released to accompany the film, explains how various robotics, fabrics, wiring, and even 3D printed components went into creating the characters, props and set pieces.
Then the film is edited together from hundreds of thousands of still images, with puppets moved minutely between each take to create the illusion of motion and realism with the puppets and environments.
Barrett’s job included adding sound to the movie, “to enhance the viewing experience of the film,” because the scenes aren’t recorded with any sound in a stop motion format. He also sent out updates to various departments as the project grew and took shape.
Barrett grew up in Tigard before attending Pacific University in Forest Grove. He now lives in North Portland, not far from where the bulk of the movie was filmed.
While a lot of the photography and construction happened in Northwest Portland, the film was truly an international effort. Teams in London recorded sound and helped with the puppetry production, and some scenes were shot and puppeteered in Guadalajara, Mexico, del Toro’s hometown.
Del Toro said he wanted there to be an influence of Mexican animation in the movie, particularly in the more surrealistic scenes that audiences expect from his movies.
Barrett said it was exciting to meet del Toro, and he marveled at seeing the Oscar-winner work. On several occasions, Barrett took the movie on a hard drive to Los Angeles, so directors del Toro and Mark Gustafson could see the progress that was being made.
“He is very charming and really funny … he’s always cracking jokes,” Barrett said of del Toro. “When it’s time to get down to business, he can be very serious, and in that sort of capacity, it’s amazing to see what he thinks about as he watches stuff.”
Local filmmakers
The other former Pacific University students who worked on the film include Sophya Vidal, class of 2005; Brad Burns, class of 2009; Evan Hailstone and Jason Hooper of the class of 2010; Tristan Stoch, class of 2011; and Gavin Brown, class of 2014.
Barrett said he’s managed to carve out a career in animation thanks to the Portland area’s ties to stop motion and other forms of animation.
His first foray into the medium was as a production assistant on 2009’s “Coraline,” Hillsboro-based Laika Studios’ first feature film. That studio has gone on to produce several other Academy Award-nominated stop motion films, including “ParaNorman” (2012), “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016), and “Missing Link” (2019).
Barrett said he worked on other Laika projects as well, and he also had a job on Adult Swim’s animated comedy “The Shivering Truth.” He’s also produced his own animated shorts.
Barrett also helped work for a Portland television studio called HouseSpecial on the popular Travel Oregon ad series “Only Slightly Exaggerated,” which utilized a variety of animation types, including stop motion.
Barrett called the Portland area one of the major sought-after markets for stop motion because of the success of studios like these.
“Portland is kind of a stop motion Mecca,” he said. “Along with London, it’s like the stop motion capital of the world. More gets made here than anywhere else.”
Some of that regional success can be attributed to the educational connections found in this part of the state, like Pacific University’s media arts department, from which all these alumni came.
“We are a liberal arts program and not a trade school,” said department chair Jennifer Hardacker. “So, I think it really is a testament to the total liberal arts experience that these folks are doing well. … They are strong communicators and problem-solvers.”
Hardacker said that she knows six of the seven graduates personally from them majoring in media arts degrees during their time at Pacific University. Two of them, Burns and Brown, even came in to speak to her animation class about working on the film earlier this year.
“One of the joys of working in such a small program is that I feel like I still have a pretty good connection with all the alumni that went through the program,” Hardacker said. “It’s such a joy seeing them doing all that.”
Barrett also said it was fun to see people he went to class with more than a decade ago all finding work in their fields.
“There was a good little group of us,” Barrett said. “And whenever we had crew parties or whatever, we’d take a moment to get together and say, ‘Hey, isn’t it cool how many of us are actually now working in movies?’”
A little golden statue?
Del Toro's "Pinocchio" is getting Oscar buzz already, and Pacific’s Instagram post announcing the university’s connection to the film posits the question, “Will a crew that includes seven Pacific University alumni celebrate an Oscar?”
Barrett thinks the film has a shot of taking the coveted Best Animated Feature statue — a tall task, considering that prize has gone to a Disney and/or Pixar Animation Studios project a whopping 15 times since the prize was first awarded in 2001.
But the pedigree of talent that collaborated on this movie certainly stands out.
In 2018, del Toro won the coveted Best Director and Best Picture awards for his film “The Shape of Water.” He’d previously been nominated for screenplay honors and Best Foreign Language film for 2007’s “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and his 2021 film “Nightmare Alley” was also nominated for Best Picture.
Other Oscar-winners involved in Pinocchio include Cate Blanchett, who has won both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress; Christoph Waltz, who has won Best Supporting Actor twice; Tilda Swinton, who’s also won Best Supporting Actor; and Alexandre Desplat, who has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score.
Barrett recalled being in the room with del Toro and a group of Netflix’s awards department employees as they hashed out their Oscars strategy in Los Angeles clear back at the beginning of 2022. They’ve been aiming for gold since before the film even came out on Dec. 9.
Barrett said the experiences and connections he made as a student at Pacific University helped fuel his passion for filmmaking and find out what he loves about the process.
“When I was in school, just like most everybody else in the film program, I wanted to be a director, and I still direct my own shorts and things like that,” said Barrett. “In school, even before I started pursuing film as a career, I fell in love with the editing process. … It’s been something I’ve been working towards since I got out of school.”