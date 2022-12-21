Pinocchio_01.jpg

Guillermo del Toro's reimagined tale of Pinocchio, the puppet who comes to life, came out in theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 9. Seven Pacific University alumni helped work on the film. 

 Courtesy Photo: Netflix

Seven Pacific University alumni went on to work on Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s new stop-motion animated film, a reimagining of the classic Italian folktale of Pinocchio, which was released to Netflix this month.

One of them was Hamilton Barrett, who graduated from Pacific in 2009, who worked on the critically acclaimed film as first assistant editor for nearly three years.

Pinocchio_02.jpg

"Pinocchio" utilizes stop motion animation, a repetitive process of taking still images of puppets and editing them all together to simulate motion in an environment. 
Pinocchio_03.jpg

The film utilizes many different kinds and sizes of puppets to produce the animation effects seen in the feature length film. Students from Pacific University helped shoot and edit Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio."
Pinocchio_04.jpg

Brad Burns (right) visited an animation classroom at Pacific University's Walter Media Lab in November to speak about his work on the new stop motion film, "Pinocchio."

