Jonathan Williams, an instructor in Portland Community College’s Diesel Service Technology school at the Rock Creek Campus, thinks more needs to be done to support veterans’ mental health and prevent suicide.

That’s why he and one of his students, Ethan Cape, are teaming up to ride more than 2,500 miles north to the Arctic Circle in Tuktoyaktuk, in Canada’s Northwest Territories. They will document the journey with fellow service members to raise awareness and funds for veteran support organizations.

Jonathan Williams is an instructor in PCC's Diesel Service Technology program. He hatched an idea with one of his students to ride more than 5,400 miles round trip to the Arctic Circle to raise awareness for veterans issues. 
Jonathan Williams on his motorcycle outside his Diesel Service Technology classroom at PCC Rock Creek. 
Ethan Cape, a student in PCC's Diesel Service Technology program, is joining Williams on the ride. He left active duty with U.S. Navy in 2020 and knows first-hand how hard the transition to civilian life is. 
Jonathan Williams (left) and Ethan Cape on their motorcycles at Portland Community College's Rock Creek Campus.

 

