Jonathan Williams, an instructor in Portland Community College’s Diesel Service Technology school at the Rock Creek Campus, thinks more needs to be done to support veterans’ mental health and prevent suicide.
That’s why he and one of his students, Ethan Cape, are teaming up to ride more than 2,500 miles north to the Arctic Circle in Tuktoyaktuk, in Canada’s Northwest Territories. They will document the journey with fellow service members to raise awareness and funds for veteran support organizations.
Portland Community College jumped on the opportunity to highlight this issue, and potentially aid its own recruitment of veterans and support services for those who served and are transitioning into the classroom. But a veterans nonprofit has also signed on to support the journey, too.
The entire trek will be recorded. Williams, Cape and other veterans plan to mount GoPro cameras to their motorcycles and bring along other recording equipment to document the trip.
So far, the journey includes six riders and a videographer, but they hope the group and project will grow.
“The more you start digging into it … the more you realize nothing is really being done about it,” Williams said of veterans’ mental health. “The movie we’re going to make, I want people to … be really uncomfortable with what they’re seeing and hearing. And from that, start demanding change.”
The effort
Both men served in the military before ending up at PCC — Williams in the U.S. Army and Cape in the U.S. Navy. Both have been personally impacted by the issue of veteran suicide. In fact, they say most veterans know of a comrade-in-arms who has taken their own life or struggled with suicidal thoughts and depression.
In PCC’s announcement of the ride, Williams highlighted data that shows active-duty veterans are four times more likely to die by their own hand than by an enemy's.
That makes suicide the second-most common cause of death for active-duty service members, and those in the 18-34 age group are two and a half times likelier to die by suicide than an average member of that age group in the United States.
Williams recalled that his son, who was deployed in Iraq, once called him to say that a member of his squad had died by suicide. Not only was this saddening news, but it had a longer-lasting impact on his son and his family, too.
Williams said all veterans — particularly those who see combat — can deal with depression, PTSD and other mental health problems.
Williams said part of it is just how soldiers are brought up — never complaining and always wanting to stay “mission-ready.” But that can lead to veterans being unwilling to ask for help, which often allows these mental health problems to build.
“The military puts a lot of emphasis on … mission fitness — making sure the equipment is ready and … making sure the soldiers are physically fit,” said Williams. “But I think where they kind of miss out is on mental fitness.”
Both veterans stressed that it’s not just a military problem, however — it’s a societal one. Too often, service men and women don’t receive the support they need when they transition back into civilian life — including in the workplace and in the classroom.
Cape can attest to this personally, as he struggled in a couple jobs before he decided to attend PCC.
“I got out in 2020 and … I started getting sad and getting depressed,” said Cape, a U.S. Navy veteran who was deployed in The Bahamas. “And I sort of fell into that tunnel vision of, ‘Sweep it under the rug and stay mission-ready.’ Help isn’t coming, and you start feeling like you’re stuck.”
He found a sense of purpose and community in PCC’s diesel program, saying, “Here in the diesel department, this is where I belong.”
The two hope to bring this same sense of belonging to fellow veterans who join them on the journey, and they hope the documentary will inspire more people to understand what veterans go through.
“Almost all of the riders who have committed to the ride so far have been in combat situations … and they’re dealing with their own demons,” Williams said. “This is a way for them to not only raise awareness, but for them to have healing take place in them.”
“That’s what you’ll see in this film — what I call the good, bad and the ugly of people’s experiences in the military and going into civilian life,” he added.
The journey
The two men got the idea for the long ride north while they rode their motorcycles together last summer. It’s grown to include more riders and more organizations.
They will be supported by Veterans Back 40 Adventure and Warfighter Outfitters, a nonprofit pairing that supports veterans through adventures like motorcycling, camping, fishing and other outdoor pursuits.
The journey will take place this June, and the riders will be camping out and riding through the elements on their way to the Arctic. Williams says Tuktoyaktuk — popularly called Tuk for short — has become a destination for adventurers, particularly motorcyclists.
All told, the round-trip journey will cover more than 5,400 miles and take about three weeks. One of the veterans who has signed up for the ride is coming all the way from Florida, tacking another few thousand miles onto the odyssey.
Two others are active-duty servicemen with the U.S. Coast Guard in Astoria.
Williams said they were planning on recording the venture with or without the support of the nonprofits and college, though the additional resources mean they can have a support vehicle or two to store extra equipment and a trailer in case they have maintenance problems on the road.
“If we don’t have the support vehicle, we’re still going,” Williams said. “People make the journey up to Tuk by themselves every year.”
“But the help of Warfighter Outfitters and Veterans Back 40 Adventure … has put some juice behind this and really opened this up a bit,” he added.
They hope to have the documentary done by the end of the year. While it will be a standalone project to document the journey and raise awareness, portions of the footage will also be used by the organizations and by PCC itself.
The riders still need money, gear, equipment and networking to help make the project a reality. To donate, visit vb40adv.org or contact Williams at jlwilliams5000@msn.com to learn more.