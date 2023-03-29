Several Portland-area artists are represented in an annual exhibition of paintings by the Northwest Watercolor Society — an organization founded in Seattle in 1939 that has grown to include members all over the world.
The spring show is a members-only exhibition called “Waterworks Online.” The exhibit is also a competition, where the top three artists receive cash prizes and several other awards are given out to 13 other artists whose works are scored by an official juror in late April.
Of the 426 entries received from 32 states across the country and eight countries around the world, 12 artists from Oregon were selected to have their work featured among the 95 selected paintings in the show.
The artists
Sandra Pearce, of Manning, painted a watercolor called “Retired at a High Point” that depicts a scene from the Camp 18 Logging Museum in Clatsop County.
She said she’s always been inspired by antiques and “old, bent-up broken things.” She has been a longtime fan of the old logging equipment and displays at the museum and says she has gone many times.
Plus, she lives on a couple hundred acres of private timber land west of Banks, so logging is part of her everyday environment. It just made sense to her to paint something timber-related.
“I happen to live in a forest owned by a sustainable lumber person, so it’s a fantastic place to be living in,” Pearce said. “But I still respect the old-time ways of doing things: the old-time equipment and, of course, old vehicles are just beautiful. It’s amazing the skills and danger that people in the old logging industry did.”
Liz Walker, based in Beaverton, created a work titled “The Waiting Room.” Her creation was acrylic paint on marbled paper — which is a process where the artist swirls paints in a tray and then dips paper into the mixture to create a pattern and background to paint on, rather than just a white piece of paper or canvas.
Despite the name of the Watercolor Society, entrant categories have been broadened to include such types of painting, and members often paint in multiple styles and media.
Walker said she didn’t set out to paint a scene from a hospital waiting room, but instead got inspired to title the piece after a friend said the figures and color scheme reminded her of a hospital.
“I don’t often work with a plan, I just kind of paint figures and then build on top of that,” Walker said. “A friend saw it and she’s a retired nurse, and she thought this reminds her of COVID and just of waiting rooms in general.”
Tigard-based watercolor artist Marjorie Johnson painted “The Look of Love #2,” the second in a series of paintings she created of her friend’s basset hound, Olive.
“One of my friends got a basset hound and I’ve always been intrigued by them,” Johnson said. “The first time I met (Olive), I thought she would be so good to paint.”
She painted an original “The Look of Love” that actually sold at an art show, so she decided to do another work based on Olive.
“I decided I was going to paint Olive again and change the background,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely a looser background, and I love the effect.”
Portland artist Rene Eisenbart has been featured in NWWS exhibits several times and will be in the spring gallery again with her painting, “Bliss.”
She was inspired by a scene she saw at a Portland park of a young child running through the grass and watching the pigeons take off. She says the scene must have taken place before 2000, but the look of pure excitement — of bliss — on the young girl’s face left a lasting imprint on her memory all these years later.
“I’m often looking to go for a feeling rather than a particular subject,” Eisenbart said.
She painted the child and pigeons in watercolor, then added “marbling” via acrylic paint that added layers and texture to the frame and atop the painting.
“It kind of creates a sense of movement to the art,” Eisenbart explained. “And, in some cases, it actually informs the direction I’ll take the painting next.”
The show
The artists called it a huge accomplishment to be featured in this spring’s members-only show, given how many talented artists from around the globe participated.
“It means a great deal to be accepted into this show,” said Johnson. “It’s a larger show that draws from 30-some states and six or seven countries, so it’s a huge honor to have anything accepted in this show.”
The “Waterworks Online” exhibition runs from April 28 to June 30. During the April 28 debut, winners will be selected by a juror hired by the NWWS. The top three artists receive cash prizes of $1,000, $750, and $500, but there are thousands of dollars in other awards given out, too, like free watercolor materials and online classes.
The Northwest Watercolor Society was one of the rare examples of an organization that actually benefited from the remote conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, said exhibition chair Molly Murrah.
“We never were really growing, and our outreach was really small … but once we had to go online, it opened up to the whole world,” she said.
Murrah, who was president of the NWWS when the switch to online meetings and membership happened, said the society has grown a lot in the last few years.
“We added 300 members to our ranks … and that was pretty remarkable for an art association during that time,” Murrah said.
The NWWS expanded the spring competition as a result, selecting 95 works to be displayed during the online gallery — up from about 60 in previous years.
The public can see the works for free at nwws.org. The awards show and exhibition will be streamed via Zoom. Pre-registration is recommended.
The NWWS also holds a fall show that’s open to anyone.