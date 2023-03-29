Eisenbart_Bliss.jpg

Portland artist Rene Eisenbart painted "Bliss" about a young child she saw playing in a local park with pigeons. Hers is just one of several pieces by Oregonians featured in this year's Waterworks Online gallery by the Northwest Watercolor Society

 Courtesy Image: Rene Eisenbart

Several Portland-area artists are represented in an annual exhibition of paintings by the Northwest Watercolor Society — an organization founded in Seattle in 1939 that has grown to include members all over the world.

The spring show is a members-only exhibition called “Waterworks Online.” The exhibit is also a competition, where the top three artists receive cash prizes and several other awards are given out to 13 other artists whose works are scored by an official juror in late April.

Pearce_Sandra.jpg

Banks-area watercolor artist Sandra Pearce painted this scene from the Camp 18 Logging Museum in Clatsop County. 
TheWaitingRoom1-LWalker.jpg

Beaverton-based artist Liz Walker painted this acrylic work on marbled paper, a process where the artist mixes paint into a tray and treats the paper first before painting atop the background. 
Marjorie_Johnson_ The Look of Love.jpg

Tigard-based watercolor artist Marjorie Johnson's "The Look of Love" was inspired by her friend's basset hound, Olive. 

 

