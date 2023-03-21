Last week, Liberty High School students competed in the kind of culinary challenge you might see on the Food Network.

While it doesn't include celebrity chefs, the Oregon ProStart Championships, put on by the Oregon Hospitality Foundation, aims to showcase the restaurant industry’s future chefs and managers.

Liberty ProStart_02.jpg

Liberty High School senior Maxx Weber prepares part of a three-course gourmet meal at the 2023 Oregon ProStart Championships. The team had less than an hour to produce a high-end meal using only a pair of butane burners.
Liberty ProStart_04.jpg

The three-course meal prepared by Liberty High School's culinary team included an appetizer of rockfish ceviche with tortilla chips, a main dish of chipotle steelhead with cilantro-lime couscous and sauteed chayote squash, and a dessert of mascarpone mousse in a dark chocolate shell with a toasted chili crunch a Cara Cara oranges.

 

