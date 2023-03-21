The Liberty High School culinary team that competed at the ProStart championship in Salem on March 13, 2023 included instructor Melissa Buechler, seniors Thalia Thomas and Maxx Weber, and junior Jason Kruger.
Liberty High School senior Maxx Weber prepares part of a three-course gourmet meal at the 2023 Oregon ProStart Championships. The team had less than an hour to produce a high-end meal using only a pair of butane burners.
The three-course meal prepared by Liberty High School's culinary team included an appetizer of rockfish ceviche with tortilla chips, a main dish of chipotle steelhead with cilantro-lime couscous and sauteed chayote squash, and a dessert of mascarpone mousse in a dark chocolate shell with a toasted chili crunch a Cara Cara oranges.
The Liberty High School culinary team that competed at the ProStart championship in Salem on March 13, 2023 included instructor Melissa Buechler, seniors Thalia Thomas and Maxx Weber, and junior Jason Kruger.
Courtesy Photo: Heidi Janke, ORLA
Liberty High School senior Maxx Weber says he will attend culinary school after graduation.
Last week, Liberty High School students competed in the kind of culinary challenge you might see on the Food Network.
While it doesn't include celebrity chefs, the Oregon ProStart Championships, put on by the Oregon Hospitality Foundation, aims to showcase the restaurant industry’s future chefs and managers.
The challenge was to prepare a three-course gourmet meal in under an hour — using just a pair of butane burners as a heat source.
Liberty High seniors Maxx Weber and Thalia Thomas, junior Jason Kruger, and teacher Melissa Buechler traveled to Salem to compete in the competition against 11 other teams from Oregon high schools.
There are a total of 40 Oregon schools with ProStart classes, according to a release by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, which has its offices in Washington County. That means Liberty was selected from a much larger pool to compete.
The Liberty team created an appetizer of rockfish ceviche with tortilla chips, a main dish of chipotle steelhead with cilantro-lime couscous and sautéed chayote squash, and a dessert of mascarpone mousse in a dark chocolate shell with a toasted chili crunch à Cara Cara oranges.
While the team didn’t win the challenge, Buechler described the experience as valuable nonetheless.
“Overall, I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and endurance my students showed,” she told Pamplin Media Group. “They competed against the best in Oregon and came out smiling.”
Liberty High’s three-student team was the smallest one at the competition.
One judge said the team’s dessert was their favorite, and another chef asked them for their steelhead marinade recipe.
The winners of the culinary challenge were the team from Crook County High School. A separate competition, for restaurant management, was won by McMinnville High School.
State winners go on to compete in a national invitational tournament held in Washington, D.C., during the first week of May.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition hadn’t been held for three years. The event’s organizers called it an important resource to prepare them for careers in the industry.
“As the capstone event for the ProStart career and technical education program, the championships represent the culmination of months of hard work and determination,” said Jason Brandt, president and chief executive officer of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, in a press release announcing the winners. “It’s incredibly inspiring to see these kids’ passion and know that we are contributing to a meaningful movement in recognizing career pathways in the hospitality industry.”
Buechler said both Weber and Thomas are looking forward to going to culinary school after graduation, and the competition helped solidify their career goals.
“It was amazing for me, as their teacher, to watch them grow as future chefs and as young adults,” Buechler said.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."