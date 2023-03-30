For the second year in a row, Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Arcade and Museum has been voted the best pinball venue in the world.
The business at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave. was named the top pinball location by “This Week In Pinball,” an online publication dedicated to the game.
The publication’s annual awards are called the TWIPYs, and the awards were announced in Frisco, Texas, on March 25.
The best location is selected by fans. Voting closed back in January.
Next Level again received the public’s choice as the No. 1 spot for pinball, just like it did in 2022, beating out older, more established venues like Old School Pinball Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, and the world-famous Logan Arcade in Chicago.
The Hillsboro business won in a landslide, with 1,267 votes, or over 32% of the vote between 10 candidates. That’s more than double the number of votes the next closest venue, Pinball Palace in Brunswick, Georgia, received at 616 votes.
“We are very excited to win,” said co-owner Whitney Carlson, who owns the store along with her husband, Jordan.
Not only is the shop celebrating a win this week, but the announcement of their top placement came just in time for spring break, which is one of the busiest times of the year for the store thanks to so many local kids being out of school.
“We’re open every day of the week for the break,” Carlson said. Normally, Next Level is open Thursdays through Sundays.
While it has a couple hundred arcade games in the inventory, too, Next Level boasts more than 200 pinball machines. Each features informational cards that inform users of the manufacturer of the games and the years they were made, as well as general pop culture details.
That’s where the business’s name as a “museum” comes from. The business model isn’t just to provide the largest collection of pinball machines in Oregon, it’s also a celebration of the culture surrounding the hobby — which diehards refer to as a sport.
The walls are also lined with memorabilia, ranging from videogame and comic book characters to movie posters and sports collectibles.
“It’s 20,000 square feet of pop culture on the walls,” said museum and marketing director Connor Stowe.
He also estimated that it would take more than three days to play all the games there.
“In terms of pure pinball, we’d be the fourth-largest facility in the world,” Stowe told Pamplin Media earlier this year.
He and others point to Portland and the Pacific Northwest as hotspots for pinball culture, helping Next Level solidify Hillsboro’s status as a destination for hobbyists.
“We’re such big advocates of the hobby in general,” Stowe said. “The Pacific Northwest has the highest per capita for pinball in the country. It creates a larger social fabric of pinball.”
