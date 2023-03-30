Next Level Pinball005.JPG (033023-copy)

Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum in Hillsboro repeated its success from last year by winning the top placement in a coveted fan-favorite award. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

For the second year in a row, Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Arcade and Museum has been voted the best pinball venue in the world.

The business at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave. was named the top pinball location by “This Week In Pinball,” an online publication dedicated to the game.

 

