Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum is trying to make it two years in a row as a winner in a prestigious award category for the tight-knit global pinball community.

The business, located at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave., was named last year as the No. 1 favorite pinball location by "This Week In Pinball," an online publication dedicated to the game, which diehards refer to as the sport of pinball.

Troy Shinn is a reporter based in Hillsboro.

