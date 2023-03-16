When Hillsboro resident and United Parcel Service delivery driver Murat Yavuz learned of the earthquake that struck his native country of Turkey last month, he was instantly motivated to lend aid however he could.

Working with the Oregon Turkish American Association (ORTA) and the Bridge to Türkiye Fund, he helped quickly organize a supply drive to gather essentials like tents, sleeping bags, hygiene products and more to send to those in need.

 

