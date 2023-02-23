Angelina Prog, 18, is a Hillsboro teen who got granted her wish to attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month. She got the full red carpet experience, meeting celebrities and attending the ceremony and afterparty.
Angelina Prog, a Hillsboro teen who graduated from Liberty High School last year, got the unique experience of attending this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon.
Prog, 18, was diagnosed in 2020 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that occurs predominantly in children. She said the once-in-a-lifetime experience to attend the Grammys on Feb. 5, 2023, was not only exciting, but it also helped her and her family forgo thoughts of medical maladies and treatments for a little while.
“The opportunity to experience the Grammys with my family helped us all have a couple days where we didn’t need to worry about the stress of my medical circumstances,” Prog said in an email to Pamplin Media Group. “We were able to travel to California together and enjoy the sun as a family. I’m very grateful I was able to bring my older sister Sirena as a plus-one, so we could experience my wish together!"
Glitz and glamor
Make-A-Wish Oregon coordinated the effort with the Los Angeles chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as the Recording Academy, to turn Angelina’s dream into a reality.
“We wanted Angelina’s experience to be over-the-top amazing from beginning to end,” said Kaitlyn Bolduc, spokesperson for the nonprofit.
That included giving Prog the “glam treatment” by fitting her in her dream dress from Nordstrom and getting her hair and makeup professionally done before she made her red carpet debut.
Before the awards, Prog and her family visited the Grammy Museum, and she got to meet celebrities and even have her own interview on the red carpet.
Prog said she got to meet celebrities like LL Cool J, Shania Twain and actor Hunter Doohan. They also spotted many other musicians and famous TikTokers like Chris Olsen and Dylan Mulvaney.
This chance to live it up for a night with industry insiders and famous people is what made Prog so excited at the prospect of attending the Grammys.
“When I learned I would get to go to the Grammys, I was ecstatic,” Prog said. “My cancer had recently relapsed, so having my wish granted was a dream come true. It gave me the opportunity to feel special and forget about my diagnosis for a couple days.”
An avid music fan, particularly of artists like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, Prog said she wanted to attend the Grammys when she learned both of her favorite artists were nominated and she might even get a chance to meet them.
She didn’t get to meet her two biggest musical idols, but she did get to see Styles perform his song “As It Was,” and she also enjoyed hearing Lizzo sing live.
Prog, her cohort of fellow Make-A-Wish teens, and her family also got to attend the ceremony’s afterparty, where Flo Rida performed hit songs like “Low.”
Prog wasn’t just a spectator for this performance, however. She got to get up on stage during the performance and even got a gift from the rapper himself.
“One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Flo Rida gave me a rose,” she said.
Clinical realities
Prog began undergoing treatment for her cancer in 2020, being treated both at OHSU Medical Center and at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
After almost a year of having no evidence of the disease in her body, she found out in December 2022 that she had relapsed.
Now, she has started new cancer treatment that sends her back to Tennessee every three weeks for chemotherapy.
“I am currently three cycles in of the 34 cycles required,” Prog said. “I am forever grateful for the medical team I have at St. Jude. I may have a long road ahead of me, but with the abundance of love and support I have surrounding me, I am ready to fight.”
Prog said her own experiences with cancer have inspired her to try and bring more awareness to the issue of childhood cancer.
“Childhood cancer is so severely underfunded, and it is my hope that one day there will be better treatment options made available to other children like myself,” she said.
Make-A-Wish says that there are clinical benefits to granting such wishes for children like Prog.
“We know that a wish experience can be a game-changer for a child battling a critical illness, which is why we are determined to grant the wish of every eligible child living in Oregon and Southwest Washington,” Bolduc said. “Doctors, nurses and other health professionals say the wish experience works in concert with medicine to make their patients feel better emotionally and even physically.”
Bolduc added that there are currently 330 local kids like Prog who are waiting for their dreams to come true.
The organization relies on donations and volunteers, and there is a particular need for people to volunteer in rural communities right now.
