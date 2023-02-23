Grammy-01.jpg

Angelina Prog, 18, is a Hillsboro teen who got granted her wish to attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month. She got the full red carpet experience, meeting celebrities and attending the ceremony and afterparty. 

 Courtesy Photo: Prog Family

Angelina Prog, a Hillsboro teen who graduated from Liberty High School last year, got the unique experience of attending this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon.

Prog, 18, was diagnosed in 2020 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that occurs predominantly in children. She said the once-in-a-lifetime experience to attend the Grammys on Feb. 5, 2023, was not only exciting, but it also helped her and her family forgo thoughts of medical maladies and treatments for a little while.

Grammy-02.jpg

Angelina Prog, who was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of cancer, was granted her wish to attend this year's Grammy Awards by Make-A-Wish Oregon. 
Grammy-03.jpg

Angelina Prog got to dance it up at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month, even attending the red carpet and afterparty concert. 

 

