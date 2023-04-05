It's not rare for students to travel and volunteer around spring break each year, but not all of them go to another continent to do it.
Jeff Williams, a junior at Valor Christian School International in Aloha, committed to a weeklong mission trip in Kenya for his spring travel. He called the time he spent in the East African country valuable and said it was a “really magical experience.”
“Being a kid who didn’t know much about the outside world … experiencing a culture that here in the U.S. isn’t very prevalent, or at least in our area isn’t … it was a very interesting experience, and I really enjoyed it,” said Williams, who lives in Hillsboro.
He went as part of a cohort through Real Impact Missions, which is one of the organizations that coordinates missions for Valor Christian students.
Williams said he had the option of choosing mission trips closer to home, like in other parts of Oregon or the United States, but he was driven to go overseas.
He chose the trip to Kambiri, Kenya — a village north of Kisumu, Kenya’s third-largest city — staying there for a week to assist students at several schools in that area, including one that’s a sister school of Valor Christian.
The international missions often went to Haiti in previous years, Williams said, but recent turmoil in that country — among other incidents, 17 Christian missionaries were kidnapped there in 2021 and held for several weeks — has made it more difficult for groups to go there.
While the plans originally called for the students visiting Kenya to do some work at the schools, like painting and light remodeling, Williams said the program was primarily a cultural exchange and a chance for kids from two different countries to learn from one another.
“Mama Jane, who’s the main leader of the schools there, told us she’d really appreciate it more if we just hung out and got to know the kids,” Williams said.
They played lots of games with the students, which ranged in age from prekindergarten all the way up to high school grades. They played games like capture the flag, dodgeball and soccer — the latter of which the kids were obsessed with, as Williams said they wanted to play for hours on end.
They also danced and sang in group settings. In fact, Williams said the kids “never stopped dancing the whole time.”
He also learned how to cook some traditional Kenyan dishes, like chapati, a flatbread that’s eaten with savory foods, similar to a tortilla. The students in Kambiri even taught him some basic Swahili.
In general, Williams said he enjoyed seeing the world through different eyes, and he made some lasting relationships with students in Kenya.
“The one that stuck with me the most was this third-grader named Precious,” Williams said. “She was just a very outgoing person. She wasn’t afraid to come up and talk to me, and she really wanted to show me everything she enjoys doing.”
Williams, who has gone on missions before but not internationally, says he wants to do more missionary work. He has plans to go back to Africa soon, too.
“I would like to go and do more mission trips,” he said. “This summer, I’m thinking about doing a one-month trip to Botswana — helping people there and spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS.”
Williams’ mother, Kona Lew-Williams, works in human resources for the Hillsboro School District. She said she was glad her son got some life lessons out of the experience.
“Our hope was that it would help him to see the world from a different perspective,” Lew-Williams said. “As a teenager, you’re often thinking about yourself and what needs you have … but when you’re stepping into this space where you’re helping others, it helps you to see that there is something beyond yourself, and to see the world.”
Jeff Williams said the trip accomplished that, but it also helped him form better interpersonal skills that he can use in everyday life.
“I just learned to interact with people better,” he said. “I’m kind of an introverted person … but I learned some life skills around relationships.”