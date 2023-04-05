Kenya Mission_01.jpg

Jeff Williams, a junior at Valor Christian International in Aloha, with students in Kambiri, Kenya, during a mission trip he attended during March 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Jeff Williams

It's not rare for students to travel and volunteer around spring break each year, but not all of them go to another continent to do it.

Jeff Williams, a junior at Valor Christian School International in Aloha, committed to a weeklong mission trip in Kenya for his spring travel. He called the time he spent in the East African country valuable and said it was a “really magical experience.”

Kenya Mission_03.jpg

Students in Kambiri, Kenya were fascinated by one chaperone's camera and blonde hair during a missionary trip to the African nation in March 2023. 
Kenya Mission_02.jpg

Students from the United States played games with students in Kambiri, Kenya, during a missionary trip to the African country in March 2023. 
Kenya Mission_04.jpg

A shot of the convent missionaries stayed in in Kakamega, Kenya. 

 

