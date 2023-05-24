The old Hillsboro City Hall building was also the downtown fire station, as those rolling doors allowed fire engines out. Freemasons and other fraternal groups apparently used the second floor as a meeting space, too. The block now houses an apartment complex.
The City Center Apartments now sit where Hillsboro's old City Hall building used to be. Now, the Hillsboro Civic Center, right across the street, acts as the administrative headquarters for city business.
Courtesy Photo: Five Oaks Museum
Courtesy Photo: Art Sommers
Local Hillsboro historian Art Sommers points to old and new photos of historic buildings in downtown.
You probably know the history of the Oregon Trail — how settlers with covered wagons traversed the plains, mountains and rivers of the American West to find a new home.
Though it often hasn’t been taught as thoroughly as Oregon’s pioneer heritage, you may even know the history of the Native peoples, like the Atfalati and Clackamas, who traded and tended the land freely before the U.S. government displaced and deported them to reservations.
