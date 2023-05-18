Helvetia’s annual celebration of all things lavender returns next month.
The festival is held over two weekends, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30 through July 2 and then again July 7 to July 9.
This is the 16th year the Helvetia Lavender Festival will be held. It carries some added poignancy this year, because its original visionary — and owner of the farm where it takes place — won’t be there to see it.
Donald N. Miller owned the Helvetia Lavender Farm. He and wife Nancy originally founded the festival as a way to promote lavender, bring visitors out to their farm, and raise money for Samaritan Ministries in Ukraine.
"The Lavender Festival has become a crowd favorite, full of tradition, for so many in the area and beyond," Miller said in a statement shared by the Lavender Festival. "We plan year-round to include something new and make each Lavender Festival a memorable mid-summer getaway for returning and new visitors alike.”
Miller died May 4, weeks before the festival was to kick off. He was 90.
In lieu of flowers — after all, he has a whole farm’s worth — Miller’s family is asking for memorial gifts to be made to the nonprofit Samaritan Ministries in Ukraine, smukraine.org, which Miller also founded.
The nonprofit has served Ukrainians since the 1990s, when the country was freshly independent from the Soviet Union.
Its work has become more urgent as Russia, Ukraine’s former imperial overlord, invaded last year and unilaterally annexed its southern and eastern provinces. The war is ongoing, with frequent Russian missile attacks against Ukrainian cities as Ukraine’s defenders attempt to retake the occupied territories.
Proceeds from the Helvetia Lavender Festival will also support Ukraine and multiple international nonprofits, festival organizers say.
The festival includes u-pick lavender and an array of vendors — about 25 this year, organizers say — many of whom will be selling lavender products, and some of whom will also feature Ukrainian art. There will be food available for purchase, wine tasting, and also a kids play area with activities.
A live music lineup includes local musicians as well as Ukrainian singers.
The Helvetia Lavender Farm is located off exit 61 from U.S. Highway 26, at 12814 N.W. Bishop Road in Helvetia.
