Lavender Festival file photo

The Helvetia Lavender Festival begins on June 30.

 Courtesy Photo

Helvetia’s annual celebration of all things lavender returns next month.

The festival is held over two weekends, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30 through July 2 and then again July 7 to July 9.

