Century High School Theater students will get to sing in the rain — really — during this month’s stage production of the adapted film classic, “Singin’ in the Rain.”
The process to make it rain indoors is difficult even for a professional theater troupe, so it's practically unheard of in high school drama departments. But Century Theatre Co. says it’s getting back to pre-COVID ambition in undertaking a serious technical feat that will generate artificial rain onstage.
Department director Cassondra Sauve says something like this has never been undertaken at the Hillsboro high school, and it’s taken a lot of logistical wrangling to pull off.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever done something this big, and there’s definitely been a bit of a learning curve,” said Sauve. “I don’t know what possessed me to be like, ‘Yeah, we can put rain onstage!’ But at some point, I had the confidence, and it’s going really well.”
A feat of engineering
Her husband, Reece Sauve, is a musician by trade but has been involved in theatrical productions for decades, too. He is overseeing the effort to create artificial rain, which involves constructing a protective stage on top of the real one — to catch the rain and protect everything else from water damage.
The system uses pulleys and plastic piping to shoot water down and have it cascade in big, dramatic sheets that will pelt the protective stage and the actors dancing upon it. Then, it all must be caught and funneled through an irrigation system built into the faux stage specifically to recycle the water.
“Underneath all of this double layer of plywood is this large tarp,” Reece Sauve explained. “The whole thing is just entirely solid, and we meticulously built all these ramps and gutters and tacked them into place to make sure the water pours.”
Then there’s all the other logistics to work out, like how the crew is going to dry all the costumes in between shows, especially on dates when they are staging two shows on the same night.
The actors need waterproof microphones — and waterproof makeup — to be able to continue singing while wet.
The 148-gallon trough of water also has to be heated while stored, so the actors aren’t drenched with ice-cold water during the show.
Cassondra Sauve said she hadn’t even considered all of the complexities they have encountered when she set out to produce the effect.
“This is probably the most expensive show we’ve ever produced, and a lot of that is the cost that’s just gone into the stage," Sauve said. "We’ve done a lot more fundraisers than we’ve ever done to try and make sure we have enough for things like costumes and props, because we spent it all on the stage.”
But the students and producers think all the extra cost and effort will be worth it for the live spectacle.
Pulling it off
Students said they are excited for the results of all these technical feats, and the ambitiousness of the project feels like a return to drama department efforts from before the pandemic started.
“(Last year) I was feeling really down about teaching as a career,” Sauve said. “It was hard to keep kids motivated, it was hard for me to stay motivated.”
“We were having a hard time getting audiences in, and it felt like we were doing all this work and not getting the benefits,” she added. “It’s been a night-and-day shift with this show.”
There has been a large parent and student volunteer effort to make the production a reality.
The rain isn’t the only ambitious technical component to the show. “Singin’ in the Rain” also features more dance choreography and costuming than a typical play, even compared to other musicals.
“There are a lot of musical numbers,” said Natalie Segerlind, a sophomore playing the role of Zelda. “I think it has a lot of fun choreography — it’s challenging choreography, but it’s exciting.”
There are also more costume changes in this show than in others that the cast and crew have been involved in before.
“I think the costuming aspect is different,” said ensemble cast member Kelsey Moore, a senior. “In ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ in that time period, people don’t really change their clothing every day … but in this show, everyone is having multiple costume switches because they are going out to parties or having these big dance sequences.”
She particularly highlighted the “cupcake girls” scene, in which she and other ensemble cast members will dance in full pastry get-up — crafted from laundry baskets covered in fabrics and piping to appear like cupcakes. They will also wear red cherries crafted from disco balls on their heads, to fully maximize the glitz and glamour of mid-20th-century Hollywood.
For movie viewers or those familiar with the play adaptation, this is part of the number “All I Do Is Dream of You.”
A return to form
All of this has the cast, crew and educators feeling like this production is a return to pre-pandemic form.
Theatrical productions were some of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 closures that canceled in-person events, and the scope and capabilities of putting on plays has been severely limited ever since.
“Singin’ in the Rain” is having Century High School return to getting creative and not having to worry as much about the barriers.
“I think we’ve got 60-plus people working on this … and most of those are castmates,” said stage manager and senior Lee Kidby.
Kidby added, “I think we’re getting back to the point before COVID, like where we were in aesthetics and work ethic. I think we’re getting back to a point where we are confident investing time and resources into our shows, because it’s not going to get cut off again this year, hopefully.”
Kidby was involved in Century’s production of “The Little Mermaid” in 2020, for instance, which had its whole final week scrapped due to lockdowns in March of that year. This cost the department not only the time that went into the project, but much of the ticket money that was supposed to help recoup costs.
The sets, costuming and technical splendor baked into that show were also extensive, putting it into perspective when theater alumni say “Singin’ in the Rain” is the most spectacular yet.
“I’m not a big set person and I mostly deal with the cast and little details, but I think this is the biggest set we’ve done so far,” said assistant stage manager and junior Jackie Kemp. “I’m just super-excited to watch it come along. A lot of people put a lot of hard work into it.”
Opening night for “Singin’ in the Rain” will be 7 p.m. March 10, with two shows to follow on the next day. The production continues for the next weekend in March, with shows March 16 through March 18.
Purchase tickets online at centurytheatrecompany.ticketleap.com.