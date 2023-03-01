Century High School Theater students will get to sing in the rain — really — during this month’s stage production of the adapted film classic, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The process to make it rain indoors is difficult even for a professional theater troupe, so it's practically unheard of in high school drama departments. But Century Theatre Co. says it’s getting back to pre-COVID ambition in undertaking a serious technical feat that will generate artificial rain onstage.

030123-century theater production 003.JPG

Cassondra Sauve, a drama teacher at Century High School, left, had help from her husband, Reece, in making a rain machine and constructing a platform that collected the water coming from the batten of the stage for Century Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Singin’ in the Rain that runs from March 10-18.
030123-century theater production 004.JPG

Carin Stronczek, left, a parent volunteer who’s daughter Isabella, a freshman and a supporting chorus student for Century Theatre Company at Century High School, and Logan Adams, 19, a recent graduate from the school who was a theater tech for the company; both spackle over nails on a platform that collects water from the batten of the stage for the upcoming production of "Singin’ in the Rain."
030123-century theater production 006.JPG

Drama students in Century Theatre Company’s production of Singin’ in the Rain being asked questions by reporter Troy Shinn at Century High School.

 

