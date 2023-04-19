Nik Whitcomb, new artistic director for Bag & Baggage Productions, stands in the theater at The Vault in downtown Hillsboro. "I still want to root us in Shakespeare," he said, but Greek stories, classic stories and contemporary playwrights are also part of the plan.
Nik Whitcomb is making his mark on Hillsboro’s Bag&Baggage Productions.
The professional theater company announced its 2023-24 season on April 12, and it has Whitcomb stamped all over it: his directorial debut in July with Bag&Baggage, as well as his own adaptation of a stage classic in June 2024.
This will be Whitcomb’s first full season as artistic director of Bag&Baggage.
The season opens with “Red Velvet,” a tribute to actor Ira Aldridge written by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Whitcomb. The show opens July 21 and runs through Aug. 6.
Next up, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1, Hillsboro playwright Carlos-Zenen Trujillo debuts their second play at Bag&Baggage, “Our Utopia.” The play has not been staged before, so it will be making its world premiere at The Vault Theater. It is presented in collaboration with the Ashland New Plays Festival and directed by Jackie Apodaca, Ashland New Plays’ artistic director.
Bag&Baggage’s holiday show will be “Who’s Holiday!” This adult Christmas comedy is written by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Melory Mirashrafi. It opens Dec. 1 and closes Dec. 17.
Founding artistic director Scott Palmer will return to The Vault to direct “World Builders” by Johnna Adams in February. The show, which explores love and mental health, runs Feb. 16 to March 3.
The final show of the season will be “Tartuffe,” the classic French comedy by legendary playwright Molière, as adapted and directed by Whitcomb. This show from June 7 to June 23 is presented free of charge as an outdoor production in the Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza.
The theme of the season, Whitcomb said in a statement, is “reimagine.”
“Each play asks the viewer to immerse themselves in a completely different theatrically heightened world. We will explore moments in history through a fresh lens, take a new look at familiar characters, and take a deep dive into the human psyche in more ways than one,” Whitcomb added.
He said, “Our main season productions all offer many opportunities for the Hillsboro community to engage with storytelling in a fresh way and reframe what they can expect from a theatrical experience.”
Season subscriptions are on sale now for $150. That package includes two tickets to each production in the regular season, a discount on additional tickets, and more.
Additionally, throughout the coming year, The Vault will also host “pop-up performances.” Upcoming this month is Querencia Dance’s “Flirtility Rites,” a burlesque caberet show, which will be staged for one night only on April 29.
