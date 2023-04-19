Nik Whitcomb hired at Bag&Baggage

Nik Whitcomb, new artistic director for Bag & Baggage Productions, stands in the theater at The Vault in downtown Hillsboro. "I still want to root us in Shakespeare," he said, but Greek stories, classic stories and contemporary playwrights are also part of the plan.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Nik Whitcomb is making his mark on Hillsboro’s Bag&Baggage Productions.

The professional theater company announced its 2023-24 season on April 12, and it has Whitcomb stamped all over it: his directorial debut in July with Bag&Baggage, as well as his own adaptation of a stage classic in June 2024.

