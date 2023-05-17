The pandemic was difficult for everyone, but especially for the family of David Espinoza, a 6-year-old with autism who attends Lincoln Street Elementary School in Hillsboro.

Remote learning and virtual health care made it harder to get Espinoza the assistance he needed, demonstrating how children with disabilities were some of the most impacted. David has still managed to be a loving person and social butterfly.

051723-amazingstudentshillsboro 002.JPG

David Espinoza, who attends Hillsboro’s Lincoln Street Elementary School, loves to play and socialize. Espinoza, 6, is autistic, although his symptoms don’t always manifest in obvious ways.
051723-amazingstudentshillsboro 003.JPG

Hillsboro resident David Espinoza, 6, loves going to parks and playgrounds.
051723-amazingstudentshillsboro 004.JPG

David Espinoza dabs for the camera.

 