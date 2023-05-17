Balian Funderburk, 6, was never supposed to walk again.

His parents were told on four separate occasions that his surgical operations — required because of health complications from spina bifida and hydrocephalus he’s had since birth — would likely paralyze him for the rest of his life.

051723-amazingstudentscornelius 003.JPG

Balian Funderburk enjoys all the activities at the all-inclusive park at Anna & Abby's Yard in Forest Grove.
Balian Funderburk Spine Surgery

Balian Funderburk preparing for his third spine surgery in January 2023. Despite doctors saying he'd be paralyzed from the procedure, Balian is still walking today. 
051723-amazingstudentscornelius 001.JPG

Balian Funderburk is in kindergarten at Free Orchards Elementary School in Cornelius.

 