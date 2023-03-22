Hillsboro-based businesses won big at the second annual Westside Pitch Competition, held March 6 at the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center in downtown Hillsboro.

Of the six finalists selected to compete and pitch their ideas to a panel of judges representing venture capital funds, the top three received prizes including direct funding and consultation services to get their businesses started.

 

