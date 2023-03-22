Hillsboro-based businesses won big at the second annual Westside Pitch Competition, held March 6 at the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center in downtown Hillsboro.
Of the six finalists selected to compete and pitch their ideas to a panel of judges representing venture capital funds, the top three received prizes including direct funding and consultation services to get their businesses started.
Fridie Outdoors
The first-place prize of $7,500 went to new Hillsboro business Fridie Outdoors, an app that contains tutorials and tips for campers to access offline.
Since cellular reception and Wi-Fi tend to be inaccessible while enjoying the great outdoors, this service allows first-time campers — or even just those looking for tips on how to cook the best s’mores — to have resources available even without network coverage on their mobile devices.
“If you want to go camping, go for it,” said Fridie Outdoors founder and chief executive Lestarya Molloy in an announcement from the city of Hillsboro’s economic and community development department. “We’re here to support and empower you, so you can feel joy, confidence and freedom outdoors.”
The Fridie Outdoors app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Molloy described the excitement she felt at being announced as the winner.
“Honestly, when they said our name, my heart was just — we got so excited,” she told Pamplin Media Group. “I think hearing that other folks also see why what we’re doing is important and how we’re approaching it in a way that’s never been done, it’s really important as an early-stage startup.”
She also appreciated the pre-coaching that contestants were given before they had to make their seven-minute pitches to the panel of judges.
“It was an honor to get to participate in the Westside Pitch Competition. They really put a lot of thought into creating this opportunity for founders on the Westside,” she said. “Even leading up to it, they provided coaching to prepare (and) it definitely made a difference to feel prepared.”
Finnegan the Dragon
The second-place prize of $2,500 went to Finnegan the Dragon, another Hillsboro startup. It’s a music-based learning game and e-book designed for children ages 2 through 6 to promote literacy and language development.
Chief executive and co-founder Emily Cadiz said the idea came from a personal injury that forced her to turn to music for therapy and learning.
“Seven years ago, I suffered a traumatic brain injury and lost my language skills for the better part of a year. Frustrated and desperate, I turned to music, specifically song, to help approach my language reacquisition,” Cadiz said in the announcement. “My own experiences with song and language acquisition became the basis of research for Finnegan the Dragon.”
More details about the program and how to purchase it can be found at finneganthedragon.com.
UpSight Security
The third place prize went to UpSight Security, a cybersecurity startup that protects users’ data from would-be cyber-criminals.
“As a startup, we are seeking equity investment to really grow, but you can help us — by letting us help you," explained Tracy Camp, chief executive of UpSight Security, in the announcement. “It is free to use and protects against ‘token theft’ that is becoming the primary mechanism used by cyber-criminals to steal accounts. If you are a gamer (or have one in your life), use Gmail, use online banking, do your taxes online, etc. — you can rest a little bit easier.”
Camp told Pamplin Media Group that he wants the public to know that there’s more to the local technology sector than just big-name international companies. While he and his business partner met doing enterprise security programming for McAfee, they wanted to add to Washington County’s tech landscape and provide their own cyber security service.
“I guess it’s kind of a little-known fact that ... there’s a lot more to our tech industry than just Intel,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize we have these kinds of other nexuses of technology businesses.”
UpSight is available for download at upsightsecurity.com.
The third-place winner secured a prize of legal services, valued at $2,500, for placing in the top three of the competition.
Camp enjoyed competing and meeting his fellow entrepreneurs.
“I honestly had so much fun,” Camp said. “I got to meet up with my fellow co-founders in the area … we’re all trying to do the same thing and it’s cool to see their growth and how they are they are trying to accomplish their own businesses.”
While the company is based in Aloha, Camp graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1996.
Westside Pitch Competition
The competition, designed to be an annual opportunity to meet and invest in locally based entrepreneurs, was first held last year.
Participating businesses must be startups aiming to solve a major industry problem and be based or planning to operate in Washington County.
In addition to pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges, finalists received personalized coaching from Laura Kubisiak, a venture catalyst who founded the event and assists local businesses implementing their business models.
“I am so proud of the talented entrepreneurs here in Washington County,” said Kubisiak in the announcement of winners. “The variety and ingenuity of ideas presented at the startup competition really showcase the big ideas coming from our local community.”
The six finalists were selected out of a pool of 34 applicants.