Connecting job seekers and employers. Sponsored content.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Washington County Hiring Expo on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Wingspan Event and Conference Center in Hillsboro, OR. This event is designed to connect employers with the talent needed to fill vacant positions within their companies.
The Chamber recognizes the difficulties facing businesses trying to recruit and retain talent to fill vacant positions. The Washington County Chamber exists to provide the support needed for our region’s business community, and the Washington County Hiring Expo is one way the Chamber achieves its mission. The Washington County Hiring Expo provides the opportunity for those seeking talent to share the story of their organization with prospective employees. The Expo provides job seekers the opportunity to connect with the region’s top employers.
Each participating employer will be assigned a 10’ X 10’ booth with one table, two chairs, curtain, pipe and drape and an electrical outlet. Booths are priced at a discount for Washington County Chamber members. Booths for the entire Expo cost $300 for Chamber members and $500 for non-members.
The Washington County Hiring Expo will have two timeframes for job seekers. Current high school students and graduating seniors are invited to attend from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Adult job seekers, those not in high school or over the age of 18, should plan to meet with potential employers from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is sponsored and supported by local businesses and government organizations. Dick’s Auto Group is the presenting sponsor for the Washington County Hiring Expo. The event also has five prominent supporting sponsors: Applied Materials, Centro Cultural of Washington County, Express Employment Professionals (Hillsboro), the City of Hillsboro, and Intel.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) is a 501-C6 membership organization that serves the businesses of Washington County, Oregon. With over 825 members, the Chamber advocates for a vibrant regional economy and improve the community’s quality of life by strengthening our member businesses. The Washington County Chamber is the major community catalyst and convener, creating an equitable, diverse, inclusive, and sustainable business environment that encourages job growth, workforce development, and economic prosperity for all. The Chamber provides for a community of belonging. Learn more about the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at WashingtonCountyChamberOR.com.