More than 80% of Pamplin Media Group survey respondents say they are concerned about the future of the semiconductor industry in Oregon — but the reasons why varied.
Some meant that they were worried Oregon would miss out on new investments being afforded by the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. Others indicated they would actually prefer less reliance on high tech in Oregon’s economy.
Since late January, 45 readers responded to a survey question that asked, “Are you concerned about the future of the semiconductor industry in Oregon?”
Of those, 38 responded that they were concerned, or roughly 84%. Seven respondents said they were not concerned.
The second survey question asked readers to tell us more about their selection. Many indicated that they don’t feel Oregon is in a position to compete with other states, which have also recently secured new semiconductor campuses.
Reader: “Intel and others have indicated investments elsewhere, signaling a shift of the tech industry to other states. Oregon is synonymous with innovation and tech innovation, now we need to keep tech and invest more in education to provide the highly educated workforce needed!”
Reader: “Oregon needs high tech jobs but Intel will continue to expand elsewhere because of inadequate land availability in Oregon.”
Others worried about the loss of agricultural land in favor of high-tech developments. Others stated more specifically that they feel Oregon should diversify its economy.
Reader: “Washington County needs the industry, but the demand seems to be waning. Taking more farmland to build semiconductor plants that may be unneeded in ten years seems like a bad plan.”
Reader: “City councils are destroying generation farms at the promise of dollar signs. Unethical rezoning practices and false emergency declarations (such as SB 4) are forcing out residents of their home and lands.”
Reader: “We did it with fishing. We did it with logging. We did it with farming. Don't put all of our eggs in one basket! Too much high tech! Diversify!”
Reader: “Oregon's ‘semiconductor future’ is tied to ONE company, Intel. That's a recipe for disaster.”
Those who were supportive of tech industry expansion and felt Oregon was headed in a good direction tended to focus on the economic benefits.
Reader: “The semiconductor industry provides excellent jobs and employees, people that make good money and are less of a burden on our tax base.”
Another question asked what the job outlook in Washington County would be like without large international semiconductor businesses like Intel.
Many respondents answered with short sentences that included: “very poor,” “bleak” and “dismal.”
Others said the poorer outlook reflects why Oregon needs to expand the industry beyond Washington County.
Reader: “Better. There are too many factories now.”
Others felt the local economy would be better without a reliance on tech. Some stated specifically they worry about public health concerns like air and water quality.
Reader: “There is space in Oregon. Washington County has already absorbed its limit and no more expansion should be allowed. Air quality, water quality, quality of life are compromised. Other parts of Oregon should be given opportunity, with safeguards.”
Reader: “Not good in the short term but better in the future. There is an overdependence of tech.”
When asked if Washington County and Oregon are doing enough for future tech sector growth, 29 respondents said no, while 15 of them said yes.
Again, land use issues and industrial land readiness were big themes here.
Reader: “The state could be doing more to assist all areas that have industrial sites to make them ready for investment.”
