The newly remodeled Safeway at 888 N.E. 25th Ave. in Hillsboro celebrated by donating $2,500 to two community organizations, including Aloha Junior Baseball and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at St. Matthew Catholic Church
Hillsboro’s Northeast 25th Avenue Safeway celebrated a “grand reopening” following a remodel of the store.
In an announcement following the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 19, the company said it was celebrating by making a pair of $2,500 donations to local organizations: the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at St. Matthew Catholic Church, and the Aloha Junior Baseball Organization.
Store director Jason Rauls said at the event that the store wanted to support local youth and families.
“I coach Little League Baseball for Aloha JBO on the side,” he explained, “So today, we’ll also be donating $2,500 to their organization.”
The remodel of Safeway includes new dining offerings, with China Express and sushi, the announcement said, as well as space for extra products in all the fresh food areas. It also includes upgrades to checkout areas, the in-store Starbucks, and pharmacy and floral departments.
The supermarket stayed open throughout its remodel, which started at the end of November 2022.
The company, which also owns the chain of Albertson’s stores, said it would be investing in its other community stores in Oregon in 2023.
Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace also spoke at the event, thanking the store for being a place where people shop for essentials like baby formula, medicine and food for the kids after a soccer match.
“Thank you for being the center of our universe, of our world, and making sure we have everything we need,” Pace said. “Thank you, and congratulations to Safeway and the whole team.”
There’s been a Safeway in Hillsboro since 1936. The remodeled store is located at 888 N.E. 25th Ave.
