Hillsboro Safeway Remodel

The newly remodeled Safeway at 888 N.E. 25th Ave. in Hillsboro celebrated by donating $2,500 to two community organizations, including Aloha Junior Baseball and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at St. Matthew Catholic Church

 Courtesy Photo: Safeway

Hillsboro’s Northeast 25th Avenue Safeway celebrated a “grand reopening” following a remodel of the store.

In an announcement following the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 19, the company said it was celebrating by making a pair of $2,500 donations to local organizations: the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at St. Matthew Catholic Church, and the Aloha Junior Baseball Organization.

 

Tags

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you