The new storefront for Burl & Grain, a Hillsboro custom furniture and salvaged wood showroom, was filled with a peppery aroma on Tuesday, March 7.

Sawyer Jason Poff was processing a piece of myrtle in a back room, which melded with the scent of recently cut English walnut and black walnut to create a pungent smell.

032623-burlandgrain 005.JPG

Jason Poff, an employee at Burl & Grain processes slabs of myrtle wood.
032623-burlandgrain 004.JPG

Slabs of wood stand upright in the showroom of Matt Farrell’s wood business, Burl & Grain, in Hillsboro.
032623-burlandgrain 008.JPG

A table created by the crew at Burl & Grain sits in the showroom in Hillsboro.
032623-burlandgrain 011.JPG

A kiln is often in operation to dry the wood before being made into furniture at Burl & Grain.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you