Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center' (031323-copy)

An example of the kind of semiconductors that are made in Hillsboro. The city is one of the largest research hubs for new microchip technologies, which are crucial in military technology. 

 Courtesy Photo: City of Hillsboro

Will the nation look to Hillsboro as a leader in national security research?

Lawmakers sure hope so, saying the importance of maintaining Oregon’s status as a leader in the semiconductor industry extends far beyond the local economy. Domestic computer chip production has vast implications for national security, too.

 

