The Carts on Main food cart pod, Hillsboro's first, is set to close this June after failing to secure the site improvements required for a permanent operating permit. However, two new food cart pods are coming to downtown this summer. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Just as Hillsboro’s Carts on Main food cart pod is set to close next month, two new food cart pods are poised to open in downtown Hillsboro in time for the summer.

Both of those new sites are resurrecting properties that have sat dormant after fires.

The gravel lot where the Weil Arcade building once stood will be a new location for food carts in downtown Hillsboro, likely by summer 2023.
The Carts on Main food cart pod opened in 2021 and is closing June 15, 2023.

 

