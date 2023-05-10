Just as Hillsboro’s Carts on Main food cart pod is set to close next month, two new food cart pods are poised to open in downtown Hillsboro in time for the summer.
Both of those new sites are resurrecting properties that have sat dormant after fires.
The Hillsboro Downtown Station, located at 320 S.E. Baseline St., is set to open June 1, and offer 30 different vendors.
Meanwhile, Jay Weil, owner of the Weil Arcade that burned down on Jan. 2, 2022, plans to open a food cart pod where the former office building once stood.
His family built the Weil Arcade in 1918, and Weil called it a great use of the space to breathe new life into the downtown block that’s been cordoned off and under construction for more than a year.
“It was in the family for generations, and I feel really happy to bring it to the next phase of development,” Weil said. “We’re really excited about what it’s going to do for the local community and the local businesses in that downtown Hillsboro area.”
Weil estimates the site will be ready with a capacity for 11 vendors by this July. Work is also being done to rebuild and renovate the neighboring Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain.
Judith Shortt, general manager of the Hillsboro Downtown Station, says the food cart cluster will be ready for a soft opening at the start of June and a grand opening in July.
The site on Southeast Baseline Street was originally a Studebaker dealership in the 1940s, and was most recently a commercial building housing several businesses, including a dry cleaner and laundromat.
It sat vacant for several years after a fire burned out the inside in 2018, but the redevelopment of the site since last year will allow for 28 food carts outside on the lot, with another two vendors operating out of the renovated support building.
Shortt similarly thinks this will be a boon to generate foot traffic to this part of town.
“Our food pod should start to pull more traffic to the south of Main Street … and many businesses are super-excited about increasing their own traffic due to the size of this station,” Shortt said.
She wants to cultivate a community feel for the space, saying she’s encouraging all of the vendors to wear name tags and get on a first-name basis with customers.
“I want to attain a sense of community and family … and be a positive interactive member with the downtown business community,” Shortt said.
She also says the business model aims to attract a multicultural swath of vendors, adding that vendors of close to 20 different ethnicities are already confirmed to move onto the site — likely by May 15.
Some of them will be coming over from the Carts on Main food pod, Hillsboro’s first-ever designated food pod that’s operated since early 2021. City officials say it will be shutting down on June 14 due to permits expiring.
The cluster at 365 E. Main St. has operated on temporary permits since it opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials say those permits can no longer be renewed, and securing a permanent operating permit at the site would require accessibility upgrades to the gravel lot. ADA standards call for accessible areas to be paved.
“They can no longer be considered temporary and have been notified that they would need to start working towards permanent solution with a Development Review application approval or cease operations by June 14, 2023,” said Hillsboro Economic & Community Development Department spokesperson Lauren Scott.
She added that the city has been in constant communication with the food cart operators and the owner of the site to meet the requirements and continue operating.
“The city sincerely values and appreciates the work it takes to set up a food pod and provide an opportunity for small businesses to sell their products,” Scott said. “Our goal is to support our small businesses, while making sure they are operating in a safe and profitable way in compliance with the codes and standards our community expects.”
Meanwhile, the owners who do have the proper permitting say they’re excited to start showing people the new gathering spaces in the heart of Hillsboro.
“I’m really proud of what we’re going to be offering to our crowd and our community,” said Shortt.
“I absolutely love the downtown area,” she added. “That, to me, is Hillsboro. That’s where you see the people you know as they’re walking down the sidewalk and who greet you with a hug.”