Winemakers_01.jpg

Father and son winemakers Scott (left) and Cameron Nelson sell Résolu Wines out of their new tasting room in downtown Hillsboro. 

 PMG photo: Troy Shinn

Hillsboro’s downtown wine scene is growing, and the local businesses that make up its backbone are banding together to make sure they all succeed.

A rising tide lifts all ships, after all. The owners of Résolu Cellars, Rue Cler Wine, DAnu Wines, and Skywater Fine Wines are counting on it.

Winemakers_02.jpg

Résolu Cellars is a family-owned business operating at 262 S.E. Fourth Ave. in Hillsboro, the site of the former Hillsboro Glass shop. 
Winemakers_05.jpg

Scott Nelson with Résolu Cellars has been making wine since about 2007, though he and his family vintner business have moved into a new space in downtown Hillsboro. 
Winemakers_04

Skywater Fine Wines opened last June on East Main Street in Hillsboro and is part of a growing landscape of locally owned wine sellers in town.
Winemakers_03.jpg

Scott (left) and Cameron Nelson with Résolu Cellars in the barrel room of their new tasting and production shop in downtown Hillsboro. 

 

Tags

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you