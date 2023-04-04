While there won't be any dirt to move in Hillsboro to build the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center on the second floor of the Civic Center, officials shoveled some ceremonial dirt onto a tarp to celebrate the groundbreaking on April 4, 2023.
Ryan Deckert, right, president of Junior Achievement of Oregon & Southwest Washington, interviews Cole Ziarnik, left, of Scholl Heights Elementary, who has participated in the Portland program. Hillsboro's own JA center is expected to open in fall of 2023.
Hillsboro will be home to the nation’s 44th Junior Achievement learning center — the first in Portland’s Westside suburbs — after officials celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new space being built at the Hillsboro Civic Center.
The learning center will allow local students to enter programs that teach financial basics about running a business or government. It is expected to open this fall, directly above the Hillsboro Parks & Recreation Outdoors In playground.
Junior Achievement offers a program called BizTown, designed for upper elementary grades, which combines 12 hours of in-class learning with a one-day economic simulation inside of a miniature city.
Hillsboro’s center will also offer the Finance Park course, which teaches middle- and high-schoolers about personal finance skills like budgeting.
By this fall, the second-story space in downtown Hillsboro will essentially be a miniature city, populated by storefronts and city departments manned by local students. While participating, they will assume jobs like mayor, city manager, and chief financial officer of various local businesses.
“JA provides … a safe space for kids to come in, learn, ask questions, (and) see how everything works in these departments,” said Steve Clevenger, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s chief marketing officer.
Local businesses have sponsored the center, at least in part, because they stand to benefit. The Discovery Center is also meant to be a workforce development pipeline that gets kids interested in the kinds of careers offered at local companies.
Just some of the businesses that will be represented in the Junior Achievement space include Comcast, Intel Corp., OnPoint and Umpqua Bank.
The project also comes with the support of the Northwest Regional Education Service District.
Local officials touted the educational gains of the program.
“It’s going to help kids begin to learn early the key things about financial literacy, (and) about the economy,” Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said. “It’s going to help with our workforce readiness and our entrepreneurship.”
Cole Ziarnik, a fifth-grader at Scholls Heights Elementary School who participates in the JA BizTown program in Portland, said he’s learned a lot about how important it is to get things right the first time.
The example he provided was signing checks correctly for the financial institutions of his would-be business.
“If you didn’t do it exactly right, they wouldn’t accept it,” Ziarnik said. “Then, you have to go back and check it all over again.”
Junior Achievement of Oregon & Southwest Washington is a local chapter of a global nonprofit that creates and supports these kinds of programs for K-12 students. Its Portland program is located on Southeast Foster Road.
The local chapter says it will have served over 35,000 students this school year in Oregon and Washington at that branch. Hillsboro’s center, the first outside of Portland in the region, would roughly double that capacity, JA representatives said.
The center in downtown Hillsboro is expected to open this fall for the upcoming school year.
