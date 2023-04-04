Hillsboro will be home to the nation’s 44th Junior Achievement learning center — the first in Portland’s Westside suburbs — after officials celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new space being built at the Hillsboro Civic Center.

The learning center will allow local students to enter programs that teach financial basics about running a business or government. It is expected to open this fall, directly above the Hillsboro Parks & Recreation Outdoors In playground.

 

