The Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain has survived multiple historical eras, several instances of new ownership, and even a fire.

Owner Jasmine Nguyen said she didn’t realize just what she was signing up for when she purchased the downtown Hillsboro business just a few months before a fire broke out on Jan. 2, 2022.

Jasmine Nguyen is the owner of Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain.
Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain’s temporary location at 155 S.E. 2nd Ave. in downtown Hillsboro.
A view of the progress being made inside the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain after a fire to the Weil Arcade building in January 2, 2022.
The fountain still sits in the same spot at the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain that survived the fire that occurred to the Weil Arcade building in January 2, 2022.
Kathy Schmidlkofer, pharmacy technician for Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain for many years, looks at the progress being during construction to bring back the business like it was before the fire occurred to the Weil Arcade building in January 2, 2022.

 

