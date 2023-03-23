Datacenters are big business for Hillsboro, but how do they work? (032323-copy)

This shot from inside Flexential's Hillsboro data center shows what the inside of these buildings looks like. A spate of data centers have come to Hillsboro in the past decade, and more are on the way.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

A new data center company with plans to build in Hillsboro has cleared a large regulatory hurdle, after the Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday, March 21, approved an annexation for Aligned Data Centers.

The annexation is of a 3.2-acre parcel north of Northeast Evergreen Road, south of Northeast Huffman Street, east of Sewell Avenue and west of Northeast 30th Avenue.

Aligned Data Center Annexation

A screenshot from the city staff report on the Aligned Data Center shows where the parcel of land will be annexed into city limits. 

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you