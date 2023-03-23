This shot from inside Flexential's Hillsboro data center shows what the inside of these buildings looks like. A spate of data centers have come to Hillsboro in the past decade, and more are on the way.
A new data center company with plans to build in Hillsboro has cleared a large regulatory hurdle, after the Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday, March 21, approved an annexation for Aligned Data Centers.
The annexation is of a 3.2-acre parcel north of Northeast Evergreen Road, south of Northeast Huffman Street, east of Sewell Avenue and west of Northeast 30th Avenue.
The vote passed unanimously, as did a related ordinance zoning the property for industrial uses.
The company earlier this year announced its plans for a 108-megawatt data center campus to be built in the North Hillsboro Industrial Zone, so the annexation into city limits clears the way for those plans. The announcement states that Aligned will build two new buildings: an initial 72 MW build, followed by another 36 MW expansion.
Aligned joins a slew of other national and global data center companies that have expanded into Hillsboro, as demand for digital infrastructure skyrockets.
Not only has North Hillsboro seen a lot of industrial expansion in the past decade, but the city has also set aside the 550-acre Jackson East neighborhood for future industrial expansions. Data centers are one of the allowed uses for the zone, meaning even more are sure to come.
Not only does Hillsboro have the kind of industrial zoning and land reserves that companies like Aligned look for, but company officials also laid out other reasons why the region is ideal for Aligned to invest in.
“Hillsboro offers a business-friendly environment, affordable power and renewable energy options, diverse metro and long-haul connectivity to major cities and tech hubs, such as Los Angeles, Seattle and Silicon Valley, as well as proximity to international subsea cable networks that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said in its January announcement.
Part of that “business-friendly environment” is that North Hillsboro’s enterprise zone designation means new businesses developing in the area can get a five-year property tax abatement.
Other data center companies in Hillsboro include Stack Infrastructure, NTT, QTS, T5 and Flexential, most of which also have campus expansion projects underway or recently completed.
