A Hillsboro contractor has been fined by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for what the agency called multiple violations of workplace safety rules.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, Hillsboro’s Arm & Hammer Construction Inc. was fined $25,870 for the alleged violations, including “repeatedly failing to protect workers from fall hazards that could seriously injure or kill them.”
The citation stems from an inspection by Oregon OSHA’s emphasis program on fall hazards in the construction industry. The prevention-based program directs inspectors to act on observations while out in the field.
The inspection centered on a jobsite in Portland where work was being done on the second-floor decking of a residential building that was under construction, the press release states. Inspectors reportedly found multiple employees exposed to uncontrolled falls to a lower level while working on the decking — at heights of up to 10 feet.
The release says this isn’t the first time Arm & Hammer has violated a rule requiring employers to have fall protection systems at such jobsites.
“It was the fourth time over the past two years that the company violated a rule that requires employers to implement fall protection systems at jobsites when employees are exposed to a hazard of falling 6 feet or more to a lower level,” the Oregon DCBS says.
Falls are one of the leading causes of death in the construction industry, according to the agency.
The alleged violations of the rule about fall prevention systems account for the bulk of the fine. Other, smaller citations were issued for problems like improper ladder inspection and use, as well as not having proper certification records.
Under OSHA rules, penalties multiply when employers are found to have repeat offenses.
Employers have 30 days from the date of the fine to file an appeal.
Arm & Hammer Construction did not immediately respond to Pamplin Media’s calls for comment on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
