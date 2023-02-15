DCBS logo FNL

The Orgon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued a notice that the Hillsboro developer Arm & Hammer Construction had numerous fall safety violations. 

 Troy Shinn

A Hillsboro contractor has been fined by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for what the agency called multiple violations of workplace safety rules.

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, Hillsboro’s Arm & Hammer Construction Inc. was fined $25,870 for the alleged violations, including “repeatedly failing to protect workers from fall hazards that could seriously injure or kill them.”

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you