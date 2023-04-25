Fabiola Medina is translating her lifelong love of baking into her new storefront in downtown Hillsboro, Favi’s Fabulous Cakes.
It offers customers a local option for designing cakes for special occasions. Medina says she’s designed custom-built cakes for everything from birthday parties to weddings and quinceañeras, and more.
“I design it based on their needs,” Medina said. “Not just the amount of guests, but like if they have a theme or color scheme.”
She’s experienced with planning around dress colors or big decoration elements.
It’s different than the typical designer cake process, however. Unlike at your local grocery store, where they can put some custom lettering or other designs on a cake with relatively short notice, Medina uses longer lead times to design cakes for events that go the extra mile.
“This is a specific type of clientele that wants to go big or show off for their loved one,” she said. “There are some who will feel like, ‘Well, it’s just cake.’ Yeah, it is just cake … but it’s usually something they remember.”
Medina doesn’t just specialize in baking the cakes themselves, but also edible elements that adorn them.
Showing off some of the display models in her storefront — located at 301 E. Main St., formerly a Subway — Medina demonstrated her skills making fake flowers and even a high-heeled shoe made out of sugar.
“I’m educating people because it’s a different level of product and service from comparing to a grocery store — where they pull it out and it’s ready, or there is limited design, like just changing the color,” Medina said. “I hand-make everything. I work with fondants, pastillage, modeling chocolates — there’s different mediums that are edible.”
She also adds sugar flowers or real flowers to cakes.
While her downtown Hillsboro store just opened this spring, Medina has been baking professional cakes for a decade now, ever since graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland in 2012.
“From there, I did my internship at Skamania Lodge (in Washington),” Medina explained. “I was at the resort for a few years doing weddings cakes, as well as other desserts, for big events — like hundreds or thousands (of attendees).”
During her first Easter Sunday at the lodge in Stevenson, Washington, she had to provide desserts for an event with something like 1,200 guests, she guessed. It was also her first week on the job.
The largest crowd she’s had to feed cake to for an event in the Hillsboro area was 250 so far, but Medina says it’s still quite an undertaking.
She’s the only full-time employee of the store, but she’s getting help from family. She’s quickly realizing that she needs to have a fuller staff by the end of this summer, because she can’t take orders and interact with customers while also doing all the work needed to get cakes ready on time.
“I’m already busy and booked up through the summer with wedding and quinceañera orders,” Medina said. “And those take the primary (amount) of my time.”
She says this also demonstrates why customers must provide plenty of lead time for orders. Wedding cakes should be planned six months to a year before the date, while custom birthday cakes can take a month or two.
“A lot of times, the birthday cakes can actually take longer,” Medina said. “Because they want a lot of little details and a lot of color. I have to make all that.”
While the storefront already had a soft opening over Easter weekend, Medina is planning a grand opening for May 7. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and include a discount for custom orders placed that day (same-day deposit payment required).
There will also be a raffle customers can enter for a free, customized 6-inch cake. Some other random prizes will be offered to others throughout the day.