Fabiola Medina adjusts the floral decorations on one of the model cakes in her downtown Hillsboro storefront, Favi's Fabulous Cakes. 

Fabiola Medina is translating her lifelong love of baking into her new storefront in downtown Hillsboro, Favi’s Fabulous Cakes.

It offers customers a local option for designing cakes for special occasions. Medina says she’s designed custom-built cakes for everything from birthday parties to weddings and quinceañeras, and more.

With her primary clientele being for weddings, bridal events, and quinceañeras, Fabiola Medina is used to crafting cake decorations that look like other kinds of ornamentation, like this high-heeled shoe on display at her new Hillsboro storefront. 
Fabiola Medina, of Favi's Fabulous Cakes in downtown Hillsboro, makes cake decorations like edible flowers. 
A model cake at Favi's Fabulous Cakes, a new store in downtown Hillsboro, shows off the skills of the store owner, who had made custom-designed cakes for years. 

 

