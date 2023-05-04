Hillsboro’s second New Seasons Market store will open in 2025 in the Tanasbourne Town Center, the neighborhood grocery company announced this week.
The new store is set to open in the second quarter of 2025 and fill the former Office Depot space at 11000 N.E. Evergreen Parkway. This will be the chain’s 25th store to open in the Portland Metro area, and will add a second store to join Hillsboro’s current one at Orenco Station.
The company is in expansion mode despite workers voting to unionize at several Portland-area stores. At the Hillsboro store workers appeared to vote against forming a union after an election was held in September 2022.
However, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 555 union appealed to the National Labor Relations Board contesting the results of that election, saying the market’s management illegally threatened and coerced workers ahead of the vote — in which 60 out of 95 employees voted against unionizing.
An appeal hearing was originally scheduled for April 18, though it was rescheduled for May 16, according to documents on the NLRB website.
New Seasons disputes the union’s allegations of tampering with the vote. The company was founded in Portland in 1999 and then purchased in 2019 by the company that owns South Korean supermarket chain E-Mart.
The New Seasons store opening in Hillsboro in 2025 will feature a full-service meat and seafood department, with ready-to-cook house recipes. As with all New Seasons stores, the branch will also feature local and organic products, as well as craft beer, wine, cider, and other goods.
The company also announced plans for new stores on Main Street in Vancouver, set to open later this year, and in Milwaukie next spring.
