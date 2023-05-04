New Seasons Market Tanasbourne

An architectural rendering of the New Seasons Market planned for Tanasbourne Town Center, expected to open in 2025. 

 Courtesy Photo: New Seasons Market

Hillsboro’s second New Seasons Market store will open in 2025 in the Tanasbourne Town Center, the neighborhood grocery company announced this week.

The new store is set to open in the second quarter of 2025 and fill the former Office Depot space at 11000 N.E. Evergreen Parkway. This will be the chain’s 25th store to open in the Portland Metro area, and will add a second store to join Hillsboro’s current one at Orenco Station.

 

