The Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain has survived multiple historical eras, several instances of new ownership, and even a fire.
Owner Jasmine Nguyen said she didn’t realize just what she was signing up for when she purchased the downtown Hillsboro business just a few months before a fire broke out on Jan. 2, 2022.
While the pharmacy building was largely unscathed by the fire itself, smoke and water damage forced the temporary closure of the storefront that’s served Hillsboro for a century.
Now, the Hillsboro Pharmacy operates out of a temporary storefront right around the corner from its longstanding place on Main Street. Nguyen says the business hopes to move back to its historic home later this year.
“We’re going to keep everything the same,” she said. “Same floor, and same look. … It was great that a lot of the old photos that were on the wall were undamaged (from the fire). We put those up on our wall here, and we’ll put them on the walls when we move back there.”
The fire
The fire at the Weil Arcade broke out overnight on Jan. 2, 2022.
A lack of modern fire suppression systems, coupled with a forgotten alcove of stored items in a hidden storage area, helped the blaze spread quickly despite fire crews and many suppression resources converging quickly on the downtown block.
One death was attributed to the fire.
Roel “Rolanda” Leon was arrested days after the fire on suspicion of deliberately setting fire to the Weil Arcade, one of downtown Hillsboro’s oldest commercial buildings. She currently faces charges of arson and murder.
Eight businesses in Hillsboro’s downtown core were displaced by the fire, including the Hillsboro Pharmacy, which is the city’s oldest continuously operating business. In fact, there’s been a Hillsboro Pharmacy for longer than there’s officially been a Hillsboro — as the first iteration of the business opened in 1873, three years before the town was incorporated.
The original business was located at a different spot on Main Street. At some point — current employees estimate it was sometime in the 1920s — the business moved to the storefront at 243 E. Main St.
It changed hands several times in the ensuing decades, including to longtime owner Douglas Johnson, from whom Nguyen bought the pharmacy just a few months before the fire.
The rich history of the business and of downtown Hillsboro is what drew Nguyen — who owns pharmacies in Southeast Portland and a Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Gresham — to buy the Hillsboro Pharmacy.
“We liked the area because of the old look and historical feel,” Nguyen said. “We like it because of the history of the pharmacy.”
But Nguyen had no way of knowing just how big of an undertaking it would be.
Not only was the fire itself a disruption, but the logistics and legal parameters pharmacies must operate within made a quick relocation of the business difficult.
Nguyen said she had just gotten all the governmental approvals and permits in place to take over the business when the fire broke out.
With the help of employees and community volunteers, the Hillsboro Pharmacy was able to relocate around the corner at 155 S.E. Second Ave. relatively quickly.
Volunteering time to paint and move all the store materials wasn’t the only way the community banded together to recover from the fire.
The Hillsboro Community Foundation, with organizational help from the Hillsboro Downtown Partnership, gathered more than $200,000 in donations from the community last year, which has been issued to impacted businesses in the form of direct relief grants.
It’s just one example of the kind of cooperative spirit Nguyen has come to appreciate about doing business in downtown Hillsboro.
“We had a lot of staff and community helping … I don’t know if we could have done all that without the help,” Nguyen said.
It also meant that Nguyen was able to keep the already-planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic operating at the new storefront — as there were hundreds of appointments from people who had signed up to get immunized and “we couldn’t just cancel all those vaccines,” Nguyen said.
After surviving all this upheaval, the business looks to get back to the space that countless other Hillsboro residents have visited.
However, to move back to the old space, there’s lots of work still to do. Not only is the currently gutted former space under construction, but Nguyen also said that she will have to get all the same approvals as before to operate out of the old storefront.
It’s difficult relocating any business, but pharmacies operate under strict government regulations.
“Every time we move … it’s like starting a new pharmacy all over,” Nguyen said.
The move
Nguyen just this week had a meeting with the building’s landlord, Bob Herb, who said the work on the former pharmacy space is progressing.
A new exterior wall has been constructed, and work on the roof is about to wrap up. But then comes the long process of renovating the interior and installing all the fixtures.
The business isn’t just a place where people have historically picked up their prescriptions — it’s also a diner selling every kind of shake imaginable.
While Nguyen has plans to offer even more food offerings — like burgers and fries, and even some Vietnamese fare that her family is known for — she also wants to preserve the historic look and feel of the business.
“We want to keep everything pretty much the same,” Nguyen said. “But we might update the menus and stuff like that.”
The Hillsboro Pharmacy will also have twice the footprint of the store that was damaged by the fire.
The regular pharmacy space will, in the future, be dedicated entirely to the Fountain portion of the business, serving up food and drinks from the still-intact fountain structure that waits in the old building to be used again. The pharmacy side of the business will operate out of the next-door area that used to be occupied by Crystal Heart Books.
The timeline for this move is still up in the air, though Nguyen says she hopes to have the new space ready before the end of this year. Whether all the other moving parts will be in place to start doing business again there remains to be seen.
But she, and longtime Hillsboro Pharmacy employee, Kathy Schmidlkofer, know how much revolves around the local community staple.
Schmidlkofer, a pharmacy technician and manager, had been working at Hillsboro Pharmacy for 35 years to the day when the Weil Arcade fire broke out.
She had to list her personal cell phone as the business’s new number to field calls from the public offering condolences and from customers wanting to figure out how to get their medications and whether appointments were still on.
“It’s not how I wanted to celebrate my anniversary,” Schmidlkofer said. “I was answering that phone all day and night … I was like, ‘I’m hearing it in my sleep!’”
Still, it also demonstrated also how she has formed lifelong connections with some Hillsboro residents in her four decades with the company.
“You feel like you’re losing a friend sometimes,” she said. “You know some of these customers so long, when one of them passes away it feels like losing a friend.”
It’s only natural that Schmidlkofer be around to help transition the business to a new era of ownership and a newly revamped storefront on Main Street — whenever the move back actually happens.
Nguyen, for her part, feels like there’s not much more that can be thrown at them at this point.
“This was a big mess and a big hassle, but we’re still here,” she said.