Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2666 needs a new roof and is asking the community for donations to help fund the effort. Read moreHillsboro VFW Post needs a new roof, calls on community for donations
Winter weather homeless shelters will be opened in Hillsboro and Beaverton through the weekend as nightly temperatures are expected to plummet. Read moreWashCo opens severe winter shelter space for the weekend
Seven men who live in the Portland metro area were arrested Thursday, Dec. 15, in relation to online sex trafficking, authorities say. Read more7 from Portland metro arrested in sex trafficking sting
In Portland and nationwide, Jews prepare for the Festival of Light, aware of growing threats. Read morePortland Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism
A ceiling leak at the Cornelius Public Library potentially damaged 1,700 books. Read moreCornelius Library leak damages books
After 2020’s devastating wildfires, Oregonians sound off on favored and least-favored efforts to reduce risk. Read moreOregon wildfire survey: Six takeaways
You can donate cars, boats, planes, real estate and more to help someone on the organ transplant list get life-saving care. Read moreDonate vehicles, real estate and even airplanes to help save a life